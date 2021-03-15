Private Safety Network™ Earns FirstNet Verified™ Designation

PETERBOROUGH, N.H., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a rigorous review process, Private Safety Network (PSN) is now FirstNet® Verified™ and accessible via the FirstNet App Catalog.

PSN gives organizations, schools, municipalities, and the people in them the ability to communicate in near real time. People can swiftly report what they see to onsite PSN user groups who can react immediately. Additionally, they can communicate with first responders, giving them complete, accurate, timely data directly from the site. Responders and administrators are able to send mass notifications, giving people fast, valuable information that can keep them safe.

Additionally, PSN provides room status, user locations, interfaces with such safety hardware as door locks, alarm and sprinkler systems, gunshot detectors and cameras. PSN also uses an algorithm to reduce message congestion.

FirstNet - America's public safety communications platform - features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders, featuring more than 150 apps relevant to public safety's mission. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful new solutions that have been specifically reviewed for use with FirstNet services. Before any mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent third-party tests for security, relevancy, data privacy and more.

"PSN in every pocket saves lives, whether in your schools, nursing homes, businesses, and all throughout your community," says Cynthia Goodenough Welch, PSN CEO. "I am excited to align our vision inspired by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shootings, with FirstNet, shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks."

Achieving a FirstNet Verified™ designation means PSN is a vetted and trusted solution for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will benefit from FirstNet reliability while using PSN.

Built with AT&T, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to strengthen first responders' incident response. And it's helping them connect to the critical information they need - every day and in every emergency.

"We only add applications to the FirstNet App Catalog that are highly secure, high quality, and relevant to public safety. And we're pleased that Private Safety Network is now Verified and available to FirstNet subscribers," said Scott Agnew, assistant vice president, product marketing, FirstNet Program at AT&T. "PSN will bring public safety additional capabilities to communicate with people onsite, providing a clear near real-time operating picture."

"Through our work with first responders, we heard their need for innovative applications to assist with their lifesaving mission. FirstNet is helping to address these needs, and we are pleased to welcome Private Safety Network to the FirstNet App Catalog," said Jeff Bratcher, Chief Network and Technology Officer, First Responder Network Authority.

To learn more about Private Safety Network, go to http://privatesafetynetwork.com. Click here for a full list of apps in the FirstNet App Catalog. For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.

Private Safety Network Video

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12861756

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/private-safety-network-earns-firstnet-verified-designation-301247510.html

SOURCE Private Safety Network