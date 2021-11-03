Private Jet Company Volato Adds Two Senior Executives To Team

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volato, the modern way to buy and own a private jet, announced the addition of two new executive hires, all with long histories in aviation.

Effective immediately, industry veterans Brent Elum and Jim Lawson join Volato in senior positions at the company, which revolutionizes fractional and full jet ownership by coupling bespoke luxury private aircraft and exemplary safety, with a unique financial model.

"As Volato continues to gain traction as a unique choice for private air transportation among high net worth individuals, these two hires help reinforce two pillars of our business; service and safety. Brent's service experience and meticulous attention-to-detail will ensure the experience delivered to owners and their guests is above expectations," said Nicholas Cooper, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Volato. "And they will be more than confident in our commitment to passenger safety and satisfaction knowing Jim has joined our rapidly expanding team."

Elum, a licensed private pilot, joins as Vice President, Client Engagement & Service Design. His responsibilities include the development and implementation of tailored client facing services, amenities, and experiences with Volato. He strategizes and maps out nationwide sales demo tours, curated events, and onboard amenities and services, such as food and beverage offerings. Additionally, Elum leads the Experience Concierge Team, handling all client reservations, account management, service recovery and concierge services. "I am excited to join Volato, and help create a company and culture that puts our owners and guests first," Elum said.

Elum, holds a B.S. in Aviation Management from Ohio University's Russ College of Engineering. He launched his career as a customer service agent for British Airways and gained executive operations experience at NetJets and Delta Private Jets, where he served in various leadership roles. As a self-employed aviation consultant for the past four years, Elum offered creative design techniques to enhance the private and commercial aviation customer experience for various companies.

Lawson, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Naval War College, was named Vice President of Air Carrier Operations/Director of Operations at Volato. He served on active duty in the U.S. Navy from 1989-2007, and still serves as a CAPT in the U.S. Navy Reserves. His most recent title is Commanding Officer, Navy Emergency Liaison Unit for Navy Region Southeast. Lawson was also a contract NASA Test Pilot for six years. He is a licensed Airline Transport pilot and flight instructor.

Volato officially launched its offering with a custom HondaJet Elite S fleet on Sept. 2 and has sold shares of its first jet.

Volato jet shares allow owners to take full advantage of all the benefits of owning a private plane, without the stress of managing the upkeep and logistics. Shares can be purchased at 1/16, 1/8, 1⁄4, 1⁄2 or a whole aircraft of one of the HondaJet Elite S fleet; shares represent a 5-year program term. Flights run for as low as $2,450 per hour (including fuel) and uniquely in the category owners may earn up to $1,250 profit per hour for their underutilized entitled hours.

About Volato:

Volato is the modern way to buy and own a private jet, creating a more accessible category of private aviation ownership through an innovative business model that reduces the cost and hassle of ownership. Volato focuses on 1-4 passenger regional flights, and operates a fleet of upgraded custom HondaJet Elite S.

Contact Mike Paffmann 322988@email4pr.com 516.852.4302

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/private-jet-company-volato-adds-two-senior-executives-to-team-301415701.html

SOURCE Volato