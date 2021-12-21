Private Equity CRE Sponsor First National Realty Partners Awards Annual Broker, Retail Partner, And Consultant Of The Year Recognitions

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private equity commercial real estate sponsor First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has awarded its annual awards to three incredible partners for the year 2021.

The Broker of the Year award has been given to Evan Halkias of Cushman & Wakefield in Chicago, IL. While FNRP is proud to have the support of many brokers, Halkais' ability to find great grocery-anchored commercial real estate properties across the United States is impressive and appreciated.

The Retail Partner of the Year award has been given to Sam Killian, Brad Walton, and Tiffany Kilpatrick of Hibbett Sports, headquartered in Birmingham, AL. Hibbett Sports has consistently been an incredible tenant in FNRP's portfolio of properties, with new locations in Cleveland, OH and High Point, NC. They were chosen due to their continued relationship with the FNRP Leasing team and their ability to partner and execute their strategy with FNRP in specific markets.

The Consultant of the Year award has been given to Ramesh Narayanan of NTrust Infotech, Inc. Ramesh and his team have been instrumental to the growth of FNRP.

First National Realty Partners would like to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these three individuals, their teams, and their entire broker, retail partner, consultant, and investor community.

About First National Realty Partners

First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is a rapidly growing commercial real estate private equity firm that owns and operates real estate throughout the United States. Being vertically integrated, FNRP actively manages its portfolio through an in-house team of full-time real estate professionals focused on acquisitions, property/asset management, leasing, finance, accounting, and investor relations.

FNRP operates in over 17 states, has over 50 assets owned, totaling over 6.9 million square feet, with a portfolio size of over $935M. FNRP focuses on expanding its portfolio by acquiring market-dominant, well-located commercial assets well below replacement cost. For more information, please visit www.fnrpusa.com .

Contact Information:

Matt Annibale, Senior Director of Acquisitions mannibale@fnrealtypartners.com First National Realty Partners 125 Half Mile Road Suite 207 Red Bank, New Jersey 07701 732-696-1201 Fred A. Battisti Jr. Managing Director - Head of Leasing (470) 597-1714 fbattisti@fnrpusa.com

