Private Capital Veteran Renée Beaumont Joins Lafayette Square As Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square, an impact investment platform, announced today that Renée Beaumont has joined the firm as chief operating officer. As COO, Beaumont leads the development of all private equity and renewables strategies, overseeing the investor relations team and working closely with distribution to support fundraising and investor engagement efforts.

"Renée's extensive industry experience and passion for sustainable investing makes her a great fit for our firm," said Dwin. "Her robust background leading business development and investor relations strategies with some of the biggest names in private capital will bring Lafayette Square unique insights and capabilities as we continue to grow our business and deploy capital."

Beaumont is a former partner at Generation Investment Management, a firm that focuses on sustainable capitalism. Prior to joining Generation in 2015, Beaumont served as managing director and global head of business development at Providence Equity Partners, where she oversaw all business development, sales, and investor relations activities globally across its private equity and credit platforms.

Beaumont joined Providence after almost a decade at Goldman Sachs, where she was a managing director in its Merchant Banking Division responsible for the division's institutional business development efforts. Before that, Beaumont headed Power & Energy Investing for Goldman's Infrastructure Fund. Prior to Goldman, Beaumont was an attorney at Shearman & Sterling in New York, following a clerkship with the British Columbia Court of Appeals.

"I am thrilled to work alongside Damien and the talented team at Lafayette Square," said Beaumont. "This is a unique opportunity to craft and implement investment strategies that have mission at their core and that have the power to serve both the needs of local communities and our investors. I believe that Lafayette Square is well-positioned to make significant positive impact at scale."

Beaumont is currently a senior advisor to venture capital funds ReGen Ventures and Firework Ventures, a senior advisor to Blue Haven Initiative, as well as an advisor to BrainTrust. Additionally, Beaumont sits on the advisory board of NYU Stern's Business and Human Rights center and has been involved with the Public Theater for two decades.

About Lafayette Square Lafayette Square is an impact investment platform working locally to create an inclusive American economy. Our mission is to be the leading provider of impact-driven capital. We believe deploying capital and curating services will create economic opportunity for all.

As we make investments, we work with a mission-aligned network to provide impactful services that improve the wellbeing of underserved people and communities. For more information about Lafayette Square, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com.

