Private Bancorp Of America, Inc. Announces First Stock Repurchase Program

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM) today announced that the Board of Directors has adopted a stock repurchase program, and authorized entering into a written stock repurchase agreement with a broker-dealer. That agreement is expected to include a trading plan in accordance with Rules 10b5-1 and 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. The Board authorized the Company to purchase up to 75,000 shares of the Company's stock in privately-negotiated transactions and in the open market for aggregate consideration of up to $1,500,000. The term of the repurchases under the agreement may be made through July 31, 2022.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank.

Rick Sowers
President and CEO
Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

