Privacera Triples Revenue And Expands Customer Base - Helps Federal Agencies And Fortune 500 Companies Establish Data Security & Access Control

FREMONT, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, a cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger ™, today announced massive growth and demand for its SaaS-based data security and governance platform. With a 3x increase in revenue over the past year, Privacera enables analytics teams to maximize the usability of data without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Used by multiple Fortune 100 companies to govern and secure their most sensitive data assets, Privacera signed 10 new customers in Q1 alone, including numerous multi-national name brand companies in industries such as federal/government, finance, insurance, retail, media, and consumer. To learn how Privacera helps organizations deliver unmatched scalability, flexibility, and performance, click here .

Recently President Biden issued an Executive Order (EO) on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity, setting the stage for shifting standards for data security and data access control. Privacera enables some of the United States' largest federal and government agencies to leverage their data more effectively by managing their complex and mission critical data access control challenges. The Company was selected by the following agencies to ensure sensitive data is available to approved teams so they can enhance decision making and maximize data assets:

Federal Transportation Agency: Orchestrated fine-grained access controls for AWS applications to achieve seamless cloud migration.

Federal Healthcare Agency: Created self-service data lake where thousands of analytics users can access and query data on-demand at high concurrency & performance.

Executive Department/Branch of the Federal Government - Finance: Achieved faster time to cloud by onboarding policies and new analytics users rapidly with seamless Ranger compatibility in AWS.

Independent Federal Government Regulatory Agency: Democratized data securely to enable self-service analytics that accelerates advanced analytics projects and improves cost efficiency.

Executive Department/Branch of the Federal Government - Security: Overcame the migration complexity for diverse ecosystems and large analytics community with a centralized security layer

"The EO is a much-needed push for securing our national cyberinfrastructure, establishing standards-setting & procurement rules for the Federal Government," said Balaji Ganesan, CEO and co-founder, Privacera. "Our exceptional growth trajectory, which is evidenced by strong revenue and an expanding list of name-brand customer accounts, is a testament to how we help organizations and government agencies securely, ethically, and responsibly leverage their data to meet objectives and remain competitive."

As the industry's only data governance and security solution that integrates privacy and compliance across multiple cloud services, PrivaceraCloud is a fully-managed SaaS data access governance platform that provides IT and data teams with complete visibility of data and its usage across all cloud services from a single location. PrivaceraCloud's automated, centralized sensitive data discovery, fine-grained access control, and encryption/decryption capabilities removes the burden of governance, compliance from IT teams-ensuring data is securely accessible for analysis, protected against data breaches, and compliant with industry regulations. To try PrivaceraCloud free for 30 days visit .

About PrivaceraPrivacera's SaaS-based data security and governance platform enables analytics teams to access data without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a single pane of glass for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP and Snowflake. Privacera's platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer industries and federal/government to automate sensitive data discovery and easily manage high-fidelity policy management at petabyte scale on-prem and in the cloud. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Privacera was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger ™ and Apache Atlas ™. Visit www.privacera.com or follow @Privacera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

