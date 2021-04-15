PRISM Bags Launches Innovative Bag For Quarantine, Made Of Single-use Plastics From COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachel and Helen-Sage Lee, identical twins and Co-Founders of PRISM Bags, launched the ultimate, hands-free bag for quarantine on Kickstarter. The ACTIVE Recycled Fanny Pack innovatively reimagines single-use plastic waste from the pandemic by using 100% recycled nylon, engineered from plastics such as water bottles and takeout containers.

The product is fitting for our times, as the COVID-19 pandemic has not only had a severe impact on the environment, but also had a disruptive effect on the lives of many women. Waste from single-use plastics, namely disposable masks, takeout containers, and plastic bags, has globally surged, with enough plastic waste produced to cover the entire land mass of Switzerland. In addition, women have had to adapt to their new lives during the pandemic, since there has still been a need to run errands masked up, go for an outdoor walk, or grab take-out. Women's fashion lacks function and purses and backpacks on the market are too big for the work-from-home culture.

The ACTIVE Fanny Pack diverts single-use plastics from the landfill and offers functionality that's unparalleled in the industry. It has built-in pockets for credit cards, lip balm, hand sanitizer, keys, as well as external compartments for a phone and masks. It makes the perfect gift for new moms, friends, and socially-conscious women.

"We wanted to give women, in this day and age, a hands-free alternative to safely carry their new essentials in the pandemic, while creatively tackling existing environmental concerns worsened by the pandemic," Helen-Sage, Co-Founder of PRISM Bags, said, "We asked ourselves, 'How fitting would it be if the perfect bag for quarantine was also made from single-use plastics?'"

So in 6 months, the entrepreneurial duo designed, engineered, and produced samples of the ACTIVE Recycled Fanny Pack. It was thoughtfully designed to be the sidekick for running errands, going for socially-distant coffee runs, and taking trips to the grocery store.

"Our brand is all about empowerment, at its core, regardless of the circumstances. We thought about the problems that people are facing during this current time," said Rachel Lee, Co-Founder of PRISM Bags.

It's the ultimate quarantine bag both functionally and contextually fitting for the times. The ACTIVE Fanny Pack launched on Kickstarter on April 13.

