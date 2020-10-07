Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. To Participate In Fireside Chat Hosted By Alliance Global Partners

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority"), a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and commercial payment solutions, today announced that it will participate in a virtual event as part of Alliance Global...

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) - Get Report ("Priority"), a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and commercial payment solutions, today announced that it will participate in a virtual event as part of Alliance Global Partners' Tech Talk series.

Tom Priore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Priority, will take part in a fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. EDT on October 8, 2020.

You can register for the live webinar discussion and access the webcast here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6HgsJqRiQBK0g0ZdfrEHIQ

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and corporate payment solutions, offering unique product and service capabilities to its merchant network and distribution partners. Priority's enterprise operates from a purpose-built payments infrastructure that includes tailored customer service offerings and bespoke technology development, allowing the Company to provide end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent software. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.

