Printing And Writing Paper Market To Grow By USD 10.15 Bn |Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast| Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has been monitoring the printing and writing paper market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.15 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Download Free sample Reports

Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the printing and writing paper market. Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market? Rising demand for recycled paper is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

Rising demand for recycled paper is a major trend driving the growth of the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow? The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 2% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 10.15 bn.

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 2% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 10.15 bn. Who are the top players in the market? 3M Co., International Paper Co., ITC Ltd., Legion Paper, Monadnock Paper Mills Inc., Mondi Group, Neenah Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., PG Paper Co. Ltd., and Samson Paper Holdings Ltd., are some of the major market participants.

Co., International Paper Co., ITC Ltd., Legion Paper, Monadnock Paper Mills Inc., Mondi Group, Neenah Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., PG Paper Co. Ltd., and Samson Paper Holdings Ltd., are some of the major market participants. What is the key market driver? The demand for printed catalogs is one of the major factors driving the market.

The demand for printed catalogs is one of the major factors driving the market. How big is the APAC market?The APAC region will contribute to 55% of the market share.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Sheet Metal Processing Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The sheet metal processing equipment market size has the potential to grow by USD 5.57 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights:

Receive FREE sample report in minutes

Marine Vessel Energy Efficiency Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The marine vessel energy efficiency market size has the potential to grow by USD 163.00 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%. To get extensive research insights:

Receive FREE sample report in minutes

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., International Paper Co., ITC Ltd., Legion Paper, Monadnock Paper Mills Inc., Mondi Group, Neenah Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., PG Paper Co. Ltd., and Samson Paper Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The demand for printed catalogs will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this printing and writing paper market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Request Free PDF Brochure Before Buying

Printing and Writing Paper Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Printing and Writing Paper Market is segmented as below:

Type

Printing Paper



Writing Paper

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: Download Free sample report in MINUTES

Printing and Writing Paper Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The printing and writing paper market report covers the following areas:

Printing and Writing Paper Market Size

Printing and Writing Paper Market Trends

Printing and Writing Paper Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising demand for recycled paper as one of the prime reasons driving the printing and writing paper market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Receive Free sample report in MINUTES

Printing and Writing Paper Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist printing and writing paper market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the printing and writing paper market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the printing and writing paper market across blank

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of printing and writing paper market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Printing paper - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Writing paper - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for handmade paper

Advances in pulp extraction for paper production

Increasing demand for recycled printing and writing paper

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

International Paper Co.

ITC Ltd.

Legion Paper

Monadnock Paper Mills Inc.

Mondi Group

Neenah Inc.

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

PG Paper Co. Ltd.

Samson Paper Holdings Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ More Details: Request FREE PDF Brochure Before Buying

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/printing-and-writing-paper-market-to-grow-by-usd-10-15-bn-industry-analysis-market-trends-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-technavio-301261252.html

SOURCE Technavio