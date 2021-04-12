Principal Charity Classic, Sammons Financial Group Launch New Giving Program In Support Of DE&I

The Principal Charity Classic and Sammons Financial Group have partnered to launch a new program called The Legacy Project, which will donate to organizations with defined goals, strategies, and measurable outcomes to address the issues of diversity,...

The Principal Charity Classic and Sammons Financial Group have partnered to launch a new program called The Legacy Project, which will donate to organizations with defined goals, strategies, and measurable outcomes to address the issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion. First year funding in the amount of $50,000 will go to The Directors Council (TDC), a Des Moines-based not-for-profit organization committed to developing social service programs focused on racial disparities and inequities in the areas of employment, education, financial inclusion, health, and housing.

The contribution will directly support TDC's One Economy program designed to unite the community through a shared commitment to eliminate racial economic disparities. The funds will be used to create summer employment experiences for low-income youth ages 14-21 in greater Des Moines. This need was identified as a strategic goal of TDC and outlined in One Economy's Blueprint For Action unveiled last year.

"The Principal Charity Classic is devoted to improving the lives of Iowa children," said Douglas Habgood, Principal Charity Classic tournament director. "Together with Sammons Financial Group, we are committed to supporting TDC's mission of opening doors to future success for the aspiring youth in our great community."

Sponsored by Principal Financial Group ®, the Principal Charity Classic has donated $30 million to Iowa children's charities since 2007, positively impacting the lives of more than 130,000 children each year.

"The summer employment program will strive to provide unique employment opportunities for children of color who don't always have access to this early, meaningful work experience," said Teree Caldwell-Johnson, board chair of TDC and CEO of Oakridge Neighborhood. "This generous contribution from the Principal Charity Classic and Sammons Financial Group will directly support the positive development of youth by engaging them in career exploration, leadership, and community involvement opportunities."

It is estimated the number of summer employment participants could grow to more than 1,200 youth by 2023 as other Des Moines-area businesses take part in The Legacy Project. Interested companies should contact the Principal Charity Classic at (515) 279-4653 for details on how to participate.

"Sammons Financial Group aligned with TDC in 2020 on a financial inclusion initiative. The goal of the summer youth employment program is to prepare today's youth for future career opportunities," said Rob TeKolste, president, Sammons Independent Annuity Group. "Each year, TDC member organizations have collectively employed about 100 youth through existing programs, and this new program expands upon those efforts. It's our genuine hope that other area employers will join us in supporting TDC's efforts to close the gap on racial disparities in our community."

Sammons Financial Group also sponsors the Principal Charity Classic's Birdies For Charity Program, a matching program that provides donations to more than 80 not-for-profit organizations that support Iowa children.

About the Principal Charity Classic

The Principal Charity Classic is an annual and award-winning PGA TOUR Champions event dedicated to investing in the future of Iowa kids. In 2020, the Principal Charity Classic raised a record $6.7 million for charity, bringing the tournament's giving total to more than $30 million since 2007. Tournament funds benefit organizations that provide a broad level of support to Iowa kids in the areas of education and culture, financial security and stability, and/or health and wellness. Last year, the tournament touched the lives of more than 130,000 children statewide.

About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.

The companies of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. help families and businesses protect their future to enjoy life's moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc., Sammons Financial Group is privately owned with member companies that are among the most enduring and stable in the financial services industry. Our companies include Midland National® Life Insurance Company (including Sammons® Corporate Markets); North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®; and Sammons Institutional Group® (including Midland Retirement Distributors® and Sammons Retirement Solutions®). Together, we offer today's most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every Moment ® .

About Principal ®

Principal ® helps people and companies around the world build, protect, and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance, and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Our employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals - offering innovative ideas, investment expertise, and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible. To find out more, visit us at principal.com.

Sammons Financial Group, Inc. is not an affiliate of any company of the Principal Financial Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210412005845/en/