Princeville Capital And Privatus Capital Partners Enter Into A Strategic Alliance

HONG KONG and SYDNEY, Feb. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeville Capital, an investment firm focused on backing rapidly-growing technology-related companies around the world and Privatus Capital Partners Pty Limited, an advisory and merchant banking firm focused on the private capital market in Asia Pacific, have entered into a strategic alliance in relation to the Australia and New Zealand region (Australasia). The alliance will focus on sourcing investments and executing transactions for all of Princeville Capital's Investment mandates, assisting portfolio companies, fundraising and the promotion of Princeville Capital in Australasia.

"Australasia in an increasingly relevant region for growth technology investments" said Joaquin Rodriguez Torres, Partner, Princeville Capital. "There is an abundance of talent in Australia and New Zealand with experience in scaling technology businesses. Our partnership with Privatus means we have secured on the ground experience and connectivity of some of the most senior bankers in Australia and New Zealand. The Princeville Capital investment strategies are also particularly well suited to the tech growth capital opportunities in the region."

As part of this Alliance, Princeville Capital appoints Privatus Capital Partners as its representative in Australasia.

"We have a strong cultural and strategic fit with Princeville Capital and are excited to be able to access their global tech expertise and represent them in this region. With the signing of this alliance, Privatus will be able to provide Australasian technology focused growth companies with a unique pathway to access global technology expertise and capital. Our alliance will also enable us to offer Family Offices and HNW investors access to exciting opportunities through Princeville's global investment vehicles." said James McMurdo, Partner, Privatus Capital Partners.

About Princeville Capital:Princeville Capital, is an investment firm focused on backing rapidly-growing technology-related companies around the world. The firm currently invests out of two growth-stage funds, Princeville Global, which focuses on investing in software and internet companies and Princeville Climate Technology, which invests in technology companies with a positive impact on climate change targeting both impact and financial returns. Princeville Poema Global, is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) affiliated with the firm and focused on private technology businesses ready to become US listed companies. Princeville Capital has offices in Berlin, Hong Kong and San Francisco.

About Privatus Capital Partners Pty LtdPrivatus Capital Partners, founded by James McMurdo and Sean Walsh, is a Sydney based Advisory and Merchant Banking firm established to serve the rapidly growing Private Capital market in the Asia Pacific region. The firm acts as an advisor and investor for growth companies in the region.

