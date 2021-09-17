Princeton Infrared Technologies Announces $1M Award From Air Force Armament Directorate To Develop Uncooled SWIR Camera Integrated With BAE Systems' Open Seeker Architecture For Advanced Precision Targeting

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc. (PIRT), specialists in indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) imaging technology and affordable shortwave-infrared (SWIR) linescan cameras, visible-SWIR science cameras, and 1- and 2-D imaging arrays, announces a $1 million, 1-year award from the Air Force Armament Directorate to fund the development of a 640x512 uncooled SWIR camera integrated with BAE Systems' Open Seeker Architecture (OSA) for low cost targeting and tracking applications. This was through the Air Force Weapons Pitch Day where over 60 small business competed for the 1 year contracts.

Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc., will modify the camera form factor to fit on a glide munition. PIRT will work with the Air Force Armament Directorate to begin integrating the OSA-compliant SWIR prototype camera and to conduct tower and captive carry tests to demonstrate the advance capabilities.

Martin H. Ettenberg, Ph.D., president of Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc., notes, "We are very excited to be integrating our SWIR cameras with BAE Systems' OSA to allow targeting of stationary and moving targets in GPS denied areas for various types of munitions."

Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc. (PIRT - www.princetonirtech.com)- Specialists in indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) imaging technology, PIRT focuses on design and manufacture of both shortwave infrared cameras, and one- and two-dimensional imaging arrays. All products are created in the company's fabless environment under strict testing and quality control guidelines, providing innovative and cost-effective detectors that image in the visible, near- and shortwave-infrared wavelengths. Application areas include spectroscopy for sorting materials, moisture detection, thermal imaging, night vision, and laser imaging for military, industrial, and commercial markets.

