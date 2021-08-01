Princess Cruises Successfully Completes First Voyage Following Extended Pause In Operations

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Princess returned to Seattle today, concluding its sailing to Alaska and marking the first successful United States voyage for Princess Cruises following the extended pause in operations. The ship became the line's first ship to return to service, kicking off the partial season of Alaska sailings departing through September 26, 2021. The round-trip, seven-day cruise visited Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.

In addition to visiting signature ports, glaciers and attractions, guests on board Majestic Princess this summer will enjoy authentic Alaska-themed activities offered throughout the award-winning "North to Alaska" program that brings together local personalities, culture and Alaska seafood to immerse guests in the history and traditions of The Last Frontier. Signature specialty dining, Movies Under the Stars, production shows and Discovery@SEA programs are also available—from original musicals, magic shows, feature films, top comedians and original game shows, guests will be entertained while onboard Majestic Princess.

"Welcome back to Princess, is what I said to our guests while I was cruising with them onboard Majestic Princess for our first Return to Alaska cruise," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "From the very beginning, Alaska has been at the core of Princess Cruises and has really helped shaped the very essence of who we are today. While visiting ports of call, I personally expressed my gratitude to our port partners and elected officials who were instrumental in our return and joined me in warmly welcoming guests to their picturesque communities."

This fall, Princess Cruises will begin sailing from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Ft. Lauderdale. Starting between September 25 and November 28, 2021, cruises onboard eight Princess MedallionClass™ ships will once again take guests to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast.

Princess cruises sailings through 2021 are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Princess MedallionClass VacationA significant part of the guest services experience includes the cruise line's effortless and personalized Princess MedallionClass vacation.

Majestic Princess offers TrulyTouchless™ experiences with more ways to support physical distancing and personalization that simplifies the guest experience and delivers next-level service supporting new health protocols.

The cruise line's award-winning OceanMedallion wearable device replaces the traditional cruise card and pairs with embedded IoT ("Internet of things") - driven innovative technology to significantly expand touch-free options and personalization on board Majestic Princess. The cruise line just announced CrewCall TM service on demand is available on stateroom TVs as well as the MedallionClass app and leverages the innovative OceanMedallion wearable to guide a crew member to a guest's exact location to be of service to the guest. Additional features include:

Touchless embarkation and disembarkation

Keyless stateroom entry

Completely contactless commerce

Simplified safety training

On-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere on board

Guest service requests via mobile device chat

Location-based gaming and wagering

Entertainment content via smart devices

Majestic Princess offers the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet™, so guests can stay connected to the things and people they love and share vacation memories with ease. MedallionNet offers unprecedented connectivity that's fast, unlimited, reliable, and affordable with an access point in every stateroom, so guests can stream favorite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favorite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

Cruise with Confidence

As of now and subject to change as CDC guidance, medical, and public health guidance evolves, the line's Cruise Health program provides steps to enhance public health. Please check regularly, as there will be updates as new procedures are finalized and existing protocols may evolve.

Updates to the cruise line's Cruise with Confidence program are also being implemented, providing peace of mind for booked guests who may encounter an unexpected trip cancellation or interruption due to COVID-19. Guests can cancel for any reason up to 30 days before departure and receive a Future Cruise Credit for any cancellation fees and a refund of additional funds received to the original payment method. As an enhanced benefit, guests may cancel and receive the same Future Cruise Credit and refund within 30 days all the way to sailing day if they test positive for COVID-19. Full details can be found here.

About Princess Cruises : One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/ New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.

