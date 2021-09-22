Princess Cruises Extends Pause Of Cruise Vacations In Australia Through Mid-January 2022

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, the world's leading international premium cruise line, is extending its pause in cruise vacations in Australia/ New Zealand to January 27, 2022, due to the uncertainty around the return of cruising in the region.

As a result of the pause extension, Coral Princess voyages through January 17 are cancelled and Royal Princess and Sapphire Princess seasons through to March 2022 are being cancelled.

"It became apparent we would not be able to deliver planned deployment of Royal Princess and Sapphire Princess in Australia before they were due to start their published northern hemisphere voyages," said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. "We recognize that guests planning cruises over the popular summer and new year holiday period will be particularly disappointed with the changes, however, we wanted to give guests as much notice as possible so they could plan their holidays with certainty."

For guests booked on a cancelled cruise, guests have the option to move to an equivalent cruise. The rebooking process will have the added benefit of protecting the guests' fare on their replacement cruise. Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 USD) or a full refund to the original form of payment.

Requests must be received through this online form by October 31, 2021, or guests will automatically receive the FCC option. FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by December 31, 2022, and sailing by April 30, 2023.

Princess will protect travel agent commission on bookings that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line's business and success.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations, and more information on FCCs and refunds, can be found online at Information on Impacted & Cancelled Cruises .

About Princess Cruises: One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/ New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/princess-cruises-extends-pause-of-cruise-vacations-in-australia-through-mid-january-2022-301382038.html

SOURCE Princess Cruises