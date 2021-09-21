Prince Harry And Meghan, The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex To Join Global Citizen Live On The Great Lawn Of Central Park In New York City On September 25th

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will join Global Citizen Live on the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City on September 25 to continue their work with world leaders in pursuit of global vaccine equity, announced international advocacy organization Global Citizen. Also appearing as part of the global broadcast event are United Nations Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Executive Director of the World Food Programme David Beasley, Education Cannot Wait Director Yasmine Sherif, Vivek MaruCEO of Namati, Rotary President-elect Jennifer Jones, SDG Champion and Advocate Eddie Ndopu, President of the Ford Foundation Darren Walker, President of the Paris Peace Forum Steering Committee Trisha Shetty, Hip Hop Caucus President and CEO Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr., U.N. Next Generation fellow Valeria Colunga, advocate Eunice Akoth and more.

Global Citizen Live is part of the once-in-a-generation day of unity across seven continents, to be broadcast over 24 hours around the world on Apple Music, Apple TV App, YouTube and Twitter. Global Citizen Live will also air on ABC, ABC News Live, iHeartRadio, Hulu, The Roku Channel, FX and TIME in the United States, BBC in the United Kingdom, Caracol in Colombia, Channel 9 in Australia, MagentaTV and MagentaMusik 360in Germany, Mediacorp in Singapore, Multichoice in Africa, Multishow & Bis in Brazil , S3 on SABCin South Africa, AIM Group in Nigeria, Sky& TV8 in Italy, TF1/TMC in France and TV Azteca in México, and more to come. Details about where and when to watch can be found at www.globalcitizenlive.org .

The once-in-a-generation day of global unity will call for:

The G7 and EU to share at least one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses immediately with those most in need, support the proposal to waive IP around the production of COVID-19 vaccines and other medical tools — backed by over 100 countries — and for Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna to share mRNA technology with the new WHO-backed mRNA technology transfer hub based in South Africa .

. Wealthiest nations to deliver on their promise to give $100 billion annually to address the climate needs of developing countries. Only Germany , Norway and Sweden have been paying their fair share. The greatest shortfall in absolute terms is the US, which provides less funding than France , Germany , Japan or the United Kingdom - though its economy is larger than all of them combined.

annually to address the climate needs of developing countries. Only , and have been paying their fair share. The greatest shortfall in absolute terms is the US, which provides less funding than , , or the - though its economy is larger than all of them combined. US citizens to contact their representatives pressing for the passage of the largest climate protection bill in American history in order to set the US on track to at least halve emissions by 2030. Congress plans to vote on the bill the week of September 27th .

. Businesses to help curb emissions through joining the Race to Zero and pledging 1 billion additional trees by 2022 in support of the 1t.org ambition to conserve, restore and grow one trillion trees this decade.

The G7 and the world's billionaires to end the hunger crisis by contributing at least $6 billion for the urgent provision of millions of meals for the 41 Million People on the brink of starvation.

Global Citizen Live is supported by a corporate coalition, including Global Partners: Accenture, Cisco, Citi, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Google, Live Nation, P&G, Salesforce, Verizon, and campaign partners Hilton, WW International,and World Wide Technologywho will engage support from the private sector in driving new commitments toward the campaign's policy objectives. Access Bankis a Global Citizen Live campaign partner in Nigeria.

Campaign co-chairs include: Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company; Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines; Lorraine Twohill, CMO of Google; Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation; Marc Pritchard, CBO of P&G; Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce; Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon; and Mindy Grossman, CEO of WW International.

Executive Producers of the Global Citizen Live campaign include: Michele Anthony for UMG, Francine Katsoudas, Tina Kennedy, Eric Ortner, Guy Oseary, Michael Rapinofor Live Nation , Brian N. Sheth, Wassim "Sal" Slaibyand Chris Stadler.

The program will be executive produced by Jane Y. Mun, with producing partners Deviants Media, Diversified Production Services, Done and Dusted Productions, Ken Ehrlich Productions, Live Nation, Livewire Pictures, TMPL Motion Pictures, and U-Live (a UMG Nigeria company).

Global Citizen is grateful for the support from incredible organizations advocating for impact, including: 1t.org, American Forests, The Asia Society, Ban Ki Moon Center, Center for Environmental Peacebuilding, Climate Neutral, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation, Conservation International, COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, Education Cannot Wait, Fundación Azteca, GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, Global Solidarity Fund, Green Climate Fund, Global Polio Eradication Initiative, Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents, International Fund for Agricultural Development, International Rescue Committee, LISC, Namati, Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), One Acre Fund, Outright Action International, Paris Peace Forum, The Pathfinders, Re:Wild, Rotary International, Seadream Family Foundation, Sheth Sangreal Foundation, Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), Slum2School Africa, South African Education Project, The Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics, The Global Fund (to Fight TB, AIDS, Malaria), UNICEF, UNICEF Australia, UNITAID, UNFPA, Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), World Food Programme, World Health Organization, World Health Organization Foundation.

Global Citizen Live has received in-kind support from leading media companies, including: AIM Group, Bandsintown, BellaNaija, Branded Cities, Brut Media, Captivate, Clear Channel Outdoor, Curb Media, Digital Mobile Media, Evergreen Trading, Forbes, GSTV, iHeartRadio, Interstate Outdoor, Jack Agency, JCDecaux Nigeria, Mass Media, Newscentral TV, Nigeria Info, Outfront Media, Penske Media, Seen Media, Six Flags Theme Parks, The New York Times, Vanguard Media, Wazobia FM, and Wazobia Max TV.

To learn more about the Global Citizen Live events on September 25 and to view health & safety information, please go to GlobalCitizenLive.org . *All Global Citizen Live events comply with, and often exceed, the latest COVID-19 protocols.

For more information about Global Citizen Live, visit www.globalcitizen.org , and follow @glblctzn on Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and YouTube.

