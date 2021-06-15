Primoris Services Corporation To Present At The Sidoti & Company LLC Virtual Investor Conference

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) ("Primoris" or the "Company") today announced that John Moreno, Chief Operating Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the...

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM)("Primoris" or the "Company") today announced that John Moreno, Chief Operating Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the Sidoti & Company LLC Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, June 24, 2021. The fireside chat is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

A live webcast will be available at the time of the fireside chat in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.primoriscorp.com. A replay will be accessible on the Company's website approximately three hours after the conclusion of the live discussion and will be available for 30 days following the event.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris is one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, and engineering services to a diversified base of blue-chip customers. For additional information, please visit www.primoriscorp.com.

