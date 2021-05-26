Primoris Services Corporation To Participate In The KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) ("Primoris" or the "Company") today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets...

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM)("Primoris" or the "Company") today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

A copy of the Company's presentation will be posted to the Company's Investor Relations section of its website, www.primoriscorp.com, before the opening of trading on the NASDAQ on the same day.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris is one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, and engineering services to a diversified base of blue-chip customers. For additional information, please visit www.primoriscorp.com.

