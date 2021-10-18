Primoris Services Corporation To Participate In The Baird 2021 Global Industrial Virtual Conference

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) ("Primoris" or the "Company") today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a...

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM)("Primoris" or the "Company") today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Virtual Conference on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

The fireside chat is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Central Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day and will only be available to Baird clients. The presentation will be posted to the Company's Investor Relations section of its website, www.primoriscorp.com.

About PrimorisPrimoris Services Corporation is a leading specialty contractor providing critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy/renewables and pipeline services markets throughout the United States and Canada. The Company supports a diversified base of blue-chip customers with engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services. A focus on multi-year master service agreements and an expanded presence in higher-margin, higher-growth markets such as utility-scale solar facility installations, renewable fuels, electrical transmission and distribution systems and communications infrastructure have also increased the Company's potential for long-term growth. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.primoriscorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005009/en/