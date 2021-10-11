Primoris Services Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") today announced its plans to release financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Monday, November 8, 2021, after market close.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time (10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time), to discuss the Company's third quarter 2021 results and update its financial outlook. Prepared remarks by Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will be followed by a question and answer session.

Interested parties are invited to dial-in using 1-833-476-0954, or internationally at 1-236-714-2611, using access code: 4449678, or by asking for the Primoris conference call. The conference call will also be made available through a webcast in the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available Tuesday, November 9, 2021, beginning at 5:00 p.m. U.S. Central Time for seven days. The phone number for the conference call replay is 1-800-585-8367 or, for calls from outside the U.S., 1-416-621-4642, using access code: 4449678. The replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website following the end of the live call.

ABOUT PRIMORISPrimoris Services Corporation is a leading specialty contractor providing critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy/renewables and pipeline services markets throughout the United States and Canada. The Company supports a diversified base of blue-chip customers with engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services. A focus on multi-year master service agreements and an expanded presence in higher-margin, higher-growth markets such as utility-scale solar facility installations, renewable fuels, electrical transmission and distribution systems and communications infrastructure have also increased the Company's potential for long-term growth. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.primoriscorp.com

