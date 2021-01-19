Primo TV Joins The Latino Inaugural 2021

MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primo TV, V-me Media's network targeting today's Hispanic Youth joins the nation's Hispanic leadership to virtually honor Latino resiliency, democracy and promise in a historic, web broadcast tribute!

The 2021 Latino inaugural will be a commemorative and inspirational, all-star tribute to essential workers during the pandemic, Latino voters who showed up at the polls, and the momentous achievements & historic representation of our community across the nation.

The hour-long special will focus on telling the stories of Latino contributions to society and stories that touch on the Latino American narrative in the United States, its history and challenges, and the promise for a better tomorrow. The show will honor members of Latino communities who kept the country running during the pandemic as part of our front line and essential workforce.

Michael Fernandez, V-me Media's VP of Marketing added: "This initiative falls in line with Primo TV's core values to showcase content that educates and inspires. We want to be a resource for the next wave of young Latinos, providing them with the power and potential to influence important advancements in this country."

The Latino Inaugural is now officially sanctioned by the Presidential Inaugural Committee; will take place on Tuesday, January 19th at 9:30 pm EST; and will be streamed on the Official Presidential Inaugural website, the Latino Inaugural website, on Peacock's The Choice channel (NBC) and on Telemundo's and Univision's websites, apps and social media channels.

ABOUT PRIMO TVPrimo TV is the first English language network targeting U.S. bicultural Hispanic Gen Z viewers (6-16) and their families with inspirational and educational programming. Owned and operated by V-me Media, Inc., Primo TV offers culturally relevant programming in English, appealing to parents as a way to keep their kids culturally engaged with their Latino roots. Primo TV is currently available nationally on Comcast Xfinity. For more information please visit www.primotv.com or follow us on social media via www.facebook.com/primotelevision/ or www.twitter.com/primotelevision

About V-me Media

V-me Media Inc. is a family of three television networks; including V-me TV, Vme Kids and Primo TV, which provide quality programming for Hispanic families. V-me Media selects programming which is engaging, empowering, educational and entertaining with a contemporary mix of original productions, exclusive premieres, acquisitions and children's content specially adapted for the U.S. Hispanic market. To learn more about V-me Media and their networks, visit www.vmetv.com, or www.vmekids.com or www.primotv.com.

