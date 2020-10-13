Primland Voted "Best Resort In The U.S. South," No. 9 Nationally By Condé Nast Traveler Readers

MEADOWS OF DAN, Va., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Primland, the boutique resort pristinely nestled amid 12,000 acres, has garnered distinction as one of the world's top hospitality venues through the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2020.

Labeled one of America's "enduring gems," Primland was voted the No. 1 resort in the South and No. 9 in America. This was the 33rd Readers' Choice Awards to be conducted by the iconic travel brand.

Located in southwestern Virginia in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Primland centers around its vast acreage and first-class outdoor activities, such as golf, hunting, fly fishing, hiking, biking, RTV trail riding, shooting, archery, water sports, and more. Its luxurious indoor setting and options are renowned as well, thanks to its regional cuisine, full-service spa, deep space star gazing in the Observatory, and distinctive lodging.

Primland earned the No. 1 ranking with a near-perfect score of 99.32 out of 100. This year's survey drew nominations from more than 715,000 people, who provided input on a plethora of hotels and destinations globally.

According to www.cntraveler.com, "Our 33rd Readers' Choice Awards represent the first time that you, the voters, made your picks when almost no one was traveling. So the names in this year's edition are the ones that brought you comfort, that you still connected with long afterward, that got you through the months without travel.

"These are the enduring gems that can withstand the test of time and the vicissitudes of circumstances. So while it is always an honor to be on this list, in this strangest of years it is a special honor, indeed. Many readers have told us that when we emerge from this pandemic, they want to turn their attention to the classics, whether that means personal favorites or places they know have brought joy to others."

