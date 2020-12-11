PrimeStone Capital - Letter To The Directors Of St James's Place Plc

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a ca.1.2% holding in St James's Place plc, has sent a second public letter to the Directors of the Company. You can find the letter here: https://primestonecapital.news/

For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP: http://www.primestonecapital.com/

For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: PrimeStone@greenbrookpr.com, +44 207 952 2000

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primestone-capital--letter-to-the-directors-of-st-jamess-place-plc-301190917.html

SOURCE PrimeStone Capital LLP