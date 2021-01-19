PrimeRx™ Offers Direct Integration With Surescripts Real-Time Prescription Benefit Tool

SYOSSET, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Users of the PrimeRx™ pharmacy management technology system now have direct integration access to Surescripts Real-Time Prescription Benefit, which allows pharmacists visibility into patient plan benefits, including covered medications and out-of-pocket costs. Through the Real-Time Prescription Benefit solution, PrimeRx™ users minimize the time-consuming process of identifying therapeutic alternatives for costly, or uncovered, medications, and can better ensure patients receive the medications they need.

"We are delighted to offer this important solution to our PrimeRx™ users," said Ketan Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Micro Merchant Systems. "Surescripts has addressed a critical problem within today's pharmacy and we are proud to make this product available directly through PrimeRx."

Mehta noted that since PrimeRx™ began offering users direct integration with the Real-Time Prescription Benefit solution, more than 250 pharmacies have enrolled and seen the benefits this service provides to patients, providers, and pharmacy staff alike.

Instances of medication non-adherence is at an all-time high in the United States, with cost concerns consistently topping the list of reasons why patients fail to take their medications as prescribed. According to 2020 results from Surescripts' Prescription Price Transparency and the Patient Experience survey, more than half of patients reported they had not taken a medication because it was too expensive. Among those patients, 94 percent said they would have taken a lower-cost alternative if one had been suggested.

The Real-Time Prescription Benefit tool solves this problem by providing pharmacists access to each patient's plan benefits. This allows the pharmacist to immediately determine whether or not a prescribed medication is covered by a patient's plan, along with co-pay information. In addition, pharmacists can easily identify therapeutic alternatives that are covered by a patient's plan. A comprehensive list of benefits includes:

Direct connection to the nation's largest health information network, connecting virtually all electronic health records (EHR) vendors, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), pharmacies and clinicians

Full workflow integration for benefit checks

Ability to compare patient-specific formulary options with copayments

Improved first fill compliance

Increased star rating

Decreased DIR fees

Reduction in return to stocks

Improved patient adherence and outcomes

Enhanced operational efficiency

New York City-area pharmacy owner Priyank Patel was among the first to subscribe to the Real-Time Prescription Benefit solution through PrimeRx™. Patel owns three pharmacies, including Felicity Pharmacy in the Bronx, and Getty Square Pharmacy and Health Rx Pharmacy located in Yonkers. Patel said that instances of patients unable to afford their medications were an all-too-common occurrence in his pharmacies. But beyond the obvious problems this caused for patients, uncovered or cost-prohibitive medications also caused problems for his staff.

"Each case took about 20 minutes to resolve and required multiple phone calls and paperwork," he explains. "Twenty minutes is an eternity in our business, where literally every second counts."

Patel says he was "thrilled" when Micro Merchant Systems made the Surescripts solution available to PrimeRx™ users. He signed on to use Felicity Pharmacy as a pilot for the integration and hasn't looked back. "The Real-Time Prescription Benefit solution has essentially solved a problem for us, while at the same time providing a much better experience for our patients."

"With the push of a single button, our staff now has immediate access to each patient's benefit information. Information that used to require multiple steps and several minutes to gather now appears right away."

Pharmacies can learn more about the Real-Time Prescription Benefit solution by clicking here. To learn about how to take advantage of the PrimeRx™ integration process, please click here or email sales@micromerchantsystems.com.

About Micro Merchant SystemsMicro Merchant Systems is a pharmacy technology company that has been servicing the needs of pharmacies for 30 years. Thousands of pharmacies throughout the United States and beyond trust Micro Merchant Systems to manage their retail, long-term care, compounding, specialty, mail order, 340B, hospital outpatient, physician's office, telepharmacy and hub service needs.

A Prime-branded line of pharmacy management software, services, apps, and interface solutions allows comprehensive services for prescription management, point-of-sale, signature capture, document management, prescription delivery, and much more. Micro Merchant Systems and PrimeRx™ have the software solutions needed to keep your pharmacy running at the peak of performance.

