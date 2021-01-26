Primerica Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Webcast

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) - Get Report announced today that it will hold a webcast on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as well as other business-related matters, including future expectations. A news release announcing the quarter's results will be distributed on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, after the close of the market.

The earnings news release, financial supplement and live webcast will be available on the Primerica Investors website at http://investors.primerica.com. A replay of the call will be available for approximately 30 days.

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica, Inc., headquartered in Duluth, GA, is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in North America. Independent licensed representatives educate Primerica clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance, which we underwrite, and mutual funds, annuities and other financial products, which we distribute primarily on behalf of third parties. We insured approximately 5.5 million lives and had over 2.6 million client investment accounts at December 31, 2020. Primerica, through its insurance company subsidiaries, was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in North America in 2019. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PRI".

