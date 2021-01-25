Primergy Solar Poised For Significant Growth, Expands Leadership Team And Renewables Portfolio

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primergy Solar, LLC ('Primergy') announced today that it has expanded its executive leadership team while growing its project pipeline, as it prepares for significant growth in the coming year and beyond.

"We have brought in what we believe are some of the most experienced and talented people in the US renewables industry, while demonstrating that our commitments to diversity and inclusion aren't just simple words," said CEO Ty Daul. "We're growing our business while trying to ensure that our core commitment is to a customer and partner experience that is very open, collaborative and actually enjoyable—which we believe is immediately setting us apart in the marketplace."

Primergy, a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, acquires, develops, owns and operates distributed and utility scale solar PV and battery storage projects across North America. It recently started operating its 15 MWdc portfolio of solar and storage projects serving Illinois public schools and invested in 35 MWdc of solar projects destined for numerous customers across four states. In addition, work started earlier this month at the Gemini Project, a 690 MWac solar plus 1,400 MWhr battery energy storage project, with the construction of 27 miles of protective fencing for the desert tortoise around portions of the project site in Clark County, Nevada. Gemini is part of the 3 GW Valley of Fire solar and battery storage development portfolio in the Western US, managed by Primergy.

"Executing our business plan across multiple regions and markets in North America requires a broad depth of knowledge and expertise and I couldn't be more excited about the team we've pulled together, including recognized industry professionals in the solar plus energy storage arena" said Daul. "Our team has the full complement of in-house capabilities right across the project value chain from origination and project development, through financing, construction and long-term asset operation of solar PV and battery storage assets."

Leadership additions: Primergy's new executive and leadership team members include Chief Development Officer Emily Cohen, Vice President of Development Lisa Leipzig, General Counsel Ben McReynolds, Senior Vice President of Origination Christen Blum, Senior Vice President of M&A, Anthony Sibiliaand Director of Finance, Dareem David,who will handle all tax equity and debt financing. Combined, these leaders have more than a century of renewable industry experience, direct involvement with more than 12 GW of operating renewables projects, and the passion to apply that experience to Primergy's creative approaches.

Management of largest US solar project under construction : Primergy's cornerstone project to date is the $1.1 billion Gemini Project, a 690 MWac solar + battery energy storage project located on federal land in Clark County, Nevada, 25 miles north of Las Vegas. Believed to be the largest US solar PV and battery energy storage project under construction this year, Gemini is designed to be capable of storing more than 1,400 megawatt hours of solar power once completed in 2023 and is expected to feature more than 2.5 million solar modules installed on more than 7,100 acres of federal lands.

Work started earlier this month on the construction of 27 miles of fencing around portions of the site for the protection of the desert tortoise after gaining approvals from the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management. Gemini will dedicate all of its renewable power output under a 25-year power purchase agreement with NV Energy . The project is part of the Valley of Fire solar and battery storage portfolio, developed in conjunction with the team from Arevia Power.

About Primergy Solar Primergy Solar, LLC ( https://www.primergysolar.com) is a developer, owner and operator focused on both distributed and utility scale solar PV and battery storage projects with headquarters and home offices mainly located along the West Coast. It's the primary investment platform for Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners' solar and solar plus energy storage activities in North America.

About Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners ( www.quinbrook.com ) is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on lower carbon and renewable energy infrastructure investment and operational asset management in the US, UK and Australia. Quinbrook is led and managed by a senior team of power industry professionals who have collectively invested over $8 billion of equity in energy infrastructure assets since the early 1990's, representing a total enterprise value of $28.7 billion or 19.5 GW of power supply capacity. Quinbrook's investment and asset management team has offices in Houston, London, Jersey, and the Gold Coast of Australia. Quinbrook has completed a diverse range of direct investments in both utility and distributed scale wind power, solar PV, peaking power and grid support, biomass, battery storage and 'micro-grid' installations in the US, UK and Australia.

