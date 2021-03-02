PrimeLending Named Best-In-Class For Online Tools And Application Process

PrimeLending, a national home lender, has once again earned elite MortgageSAT® Best-in-Class Lender Awards in the categories of Best Online Tools and Best Application Process for 2020.

PrimeLending, a national home lender, has once again earned elite MortgageSAT® Best-in-Class Lender Awards in the categories of Best Online Tools and Best Application Process for 2020. Based on the previous year's results and scores, the MortgageSAT Best-in-Class Lender Awards recognize only those lenders who have received outstanding ratings from the borrowers they served in 2020. The Best-in-Class Awards serve as a stamp of excellence and quality, and only go to the top performing lenders by segment.

PrimeLending's acclaimed digital mortgage experience is known as Loanplicity® offers a simple, streamlined and stress-free digital mortgage process. Loanplicity is where home loans and simplicity unite®, allowing borrowers to apply online, prequalify for a mortgage, safely upload personal financial documents, track loan progress, pay fees and ask questions at any point in the process. Loanplicity offers the best of both worlds to homebuyers - step-by-step guidance from an expert loan officer and digital convenience that eliminates most of the paperwork from the mortgage process.

"This award is particularly gratifying because it validates that our digital mortgage tools and application process are facilitating a positive borrower experience," said Steve Thompson, President and CEO of PrimeLending. "It affirms that our combination of fast, convenient technology, personal service and loan officer expertise is leaving a memorable impression on our customers and business partners."

STRATMOR Group's MortgageSAT ® service is recognized as the industry benchmark for mortgage borrower satisfaction and offers lenders a powerful management tool that gives lenders the control, visibility and context they need to manage and improve the borrower experience. Visit the MortgageSAT webpage on the STRATMOR Group website for more information on the MortgageSAT Best-in-Class Lender Awards and the MortgageSAT Borrower Satisfaction Program.

ABOUT PRIMELENDING

PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, is a national home lender combining personal guidance and local expertise with fast service, more choices and the flexibility to meet homeowners' unique needs. We're relentlessly focused on empowering our customers to boldly pursue their homeownership goals, whether they're looking to buy, refinance or renovate a home. The PrimeLending team works alongside our customers in all 50 states, helping them make smart home financing decisions and have a rewarding experience along the way. Delivering on this promise for more than 30 years, we're proud to consistently earn a 96% customer satisfaction rating 1. PrimeLending is a wholly owned subsidiary of PlainsCapital Bank, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH). More information at PrimeLending.com. Equal Housing Lender.

1Survey administered and managed by an independent third party following loan closing. 96% satisfaction rating refers to the average rating our customers have given our loan officers for the period 01/01/20-12/31/20.

All loans subject to credit approval. Rates and fees subject to change. Mortgage financing provided by PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company. Equal Housing Lender.

© 2021 PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company. (NMLS: 13649).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302005976/en/