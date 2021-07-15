PrimeKey, Gold Standard For Digital Security In Electric Vehicles, Sponsors Hansen Motorsport

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeKey, a leading open-source identity and digital signing solutions company, today announced it will sponsor Hansen Motorsport during the 2021 rallycross season, advancing visibility and its leadership in public key identity (PKI) technology for electric vehicles (EVs). PKI technology enables automotive manufacturers to establish trusted signature, encryption, and identity between a driver and a car's systems. PrimeKey's PKI technology is currently installed on over 900,000 EVs today; five of the top EV-only manufacturers in the world deploy PrimeKey solutions to protect their cars.

"Hansen Motorsport is the most successful team in the history of rallycross, so it is important we remain at the leading edge of technology once our rallycross cars have gone fully electric in 2022," said Kenneth Hansen, Team Principal, Hansen Motorsport. "We recognize the importance of cybersecurity and trusted digital signings so that we can ensure our electric vehicles and drivers' information is secure."

As more automakers shift to fully electric, new security concerns will inevitably arise. The next generation of EVs on the road will include greater digital interoperability between every car part, along with an increased use of personal data, including biometrics. PrimeKey is used by leading EV manufacturers to identify factory certifications, production certificates for vehicles and charging stations. It also provides code-signing for secure OTA software and security updates.

"Electric vehicle makers need the ability to easily track the entire lifecycle of a vehicle from manufacturer, transport and use, and provide their vehicles with new software versions and patches throughout the entire car's life cycle," said Harry Haramis, GM at PrimeKey. "Sponsoring Hansen Motorsports rallycross teamwill help to elevate the importance of PKI for EVs. What is applied on the racetrack from a technology standpoint is often carried over to mainstream auto production and our goal is to ensure every electric vehicle manufacturer is securing each vital point of their ecosystem."

