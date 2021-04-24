PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation Announces Receipt Of Determination Letter From Nasdaq

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation(Nasdaq: PNRG), announces that on April 19, 2021, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (the "Company") received a determination letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule Listing Rule 5810(b), as a result of the Company's failure to timely file its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Under Nasdaq's Rules the Company has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance to Nasdaq. The Company has submitted its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 to the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 23, 2021, therefore, the Company is now in compliance with the NASDAQ listing rules.

