Prime Student Introduces Exclusive Offers For College Life

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report today announced new offers exclusively for Prime Student members as students get ready to head to college this fall. Starting today, Prime Student members can enjoy exclusive savings including Grubhub+ Student, Calm, StudentUniverse, and Course Hero for a limited time. College students who haven't yet tried Prime Student can sign up for a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, and then enjoy Prime at half the price for just $6.49 per month or $59 per year.

"We know that college students enjoy the many benefits of a Prime Student membership, from streaming their favorite movies to getting fast and free delivery on dorm room essentials they need, and so much more," said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. "We're thrilled to team up with brands we know students love, like Grubhub and Calm, to make Prime Student even more valuable to new and existing members."

Student Offers That Will Make Your Year

Designed specifically for college students, Prime Student offers all the shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits of Prime plus exclusive perks and offers for college life. Prime Student members enjoy movies and TV series with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs plus thousands of stations and playlists with Amazon Music, more than 3,000 books, magazines, and comics with Prime Reading, free in-game content and games with Prime Gaming, and more. New this year, Prime Student members can now save hundreds of dollars with limited time offers and exclusive discounts at amazon.com/student, including:

Grubhub+ Student: Get a free Grubhub+ Student monthly membership. This includes free unlimited food delivery for students (off-campus orders over $12), special perks, donation matching, and ability to earn 10% back on pickup orders with Grubhub+ Student Cash.

Get a free Grubhub+ Student monthly membership. This includes free unlimited food delivery for students (off-campus orders over $12), special perks, donation matching, and ability to earn 10% back on pickup orders with Grubhub+ Student Cash. Calm: Students can experience three months of Calm, the No. 1 app for meditation and sleep, for free, and then for just $8.99/year (normally $69.99/year). This gives Prime Student members access to Calm's Premium subscription with music, sleep stories, and more to help them relax.

Students can experience three months of Calm, the No. 1 app for meditation and sleep, for free, and then for just $8.99/year (normally $69.99/year). This gives Prime Student members access to Calm's Premium subscription with music, sleep stories, and more to help them relax. StudentUniverse: Students can get up to 10% off flights and hotels (many of which are already discounted) from StudentUniverse, plus free premium customer support with every booking.

Students can get up to 10% off flights and hotels (many of which are already discounted) from StudentUniverse, plus free premium customer support with every booking. Course Hero: Enjoy one month of Course Hero for free, then pay just $9.95/month (normally $39.95/month). Students can access resources for their courses with step-by-step explanations, 24/7 homework help, textbook solutions, and more.

Enjoy one month of Course Hero for free, then pay just $9.95/month (normally $39.95/month). Students can access resources for their courses with step-by-step explanations, 24/7 homework help, textbook solutions, and more. Prime Video Channels: Add channels like SHOWTIME, EPIX, ALLBLK, Sundance Now, and more for just 99 cents/month each for up to 12 months (normally $3.99 to $10.99/month).

Add channels like SHOWTIME, EPIX, ALLBLK, Sundance Now, and more for just 99 cents/month each for up to 12 months (normally $3.99 to $10.99/month). Amazon Music Unlimited:Upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited, the premium subscription tier of Amazon Music for just 99 cents/month to access more than 75 million songs. Amazon Music Unlimited Student Plan customers can now access Amazon Music HD at no extra cost, offering the highest-quality streaming audio for even more music fans.

Off to College Shopping Guide

In addition to the Prime Student membership, all college students and their parents can discover and shop for everything they need this school year at amazon.com/offtocollege. Amazon offers the lowest prices on back-to-school products and college supplies, on average 10% less than other retailers, according to a recent study by ecommerce analytics firm Profitero. Customers can find trendy dorm room décor and bedding, clever storage solutions and furniture for small spaces, electronics, school supplies, and much more—the widest selection of college essentials with low prices and convenient delivery options. Plus, Prime Student members can enjoy unlimited fast, free delivery on millions of items.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime offers the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment to more than 200 million paid members around the world. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs plus thousands of stations and playlists with Amazon Music, free games with Prime Gaming, more than 3,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, and incredible savings with Prime Day. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy free One-Day Delivery on more than 10 million items coast to coast, free Same-Day Delivery on millions of items in 47 major metropolitan areas, and ultrafast grocery delivery and pickup from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 5,000 cities and towns. Prime members also receive free two-day delivery on prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy and prescription savings at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies in the U.S. To join Prime or start a free trial, visit amazon.com/prime. College students can join Prime Student for 50% off and enjoy the benefits of Prime with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent.

