Prime Power Announces New EPSS Training

MABLETON, Ga., Nov. 29. 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Power, a leading provider of emergency power services throughout the Southeast United States, is now offering a full lineup of workshops for technicians seeking ongoing training and certifications. The company recently added 8 new courses for December and will be unveiling their full 2021 calendar soon.

Taught by some of the most knowledgeable experts in the industry, Prime Power's workshops are offered virtually and in-person at the Roger Bisher Training Center on Prime Power's campus in Mableton.

"Our reputation is earned daily working on some of the most complex emergency power systems in the industry," says Prime Power President Adam Mathes. "We're now sharing that expertise through training according to the industry's highest standards."

The seminars are accredited by the Institute of Electrical Engineers (IEEE) and are approved for CEs by the Georgia Secretary of State and the North and South Carolina Environmental Certification Boards. CEs count toward numerous certifications, including EGSA (Electrical Generating Systems Association), GWWI ( Georgia Water and Wastewater Institute) and more.

December's courses include a general overview of emergency power systems and the critical role of generators, and an arc flash safety course that focuses on safety measures related to potentially deadly electrical explosions. The courses were timed to allow individuals to earn CEs before the end of the year and in time for any upcoming recertification deadlines.

About Prime PowerFounded more than 30 years ago, Prime Power is a leading provider of emergency power services. Prime Power's team of engineers and technicians work with a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, data centers and municipalities, and pride themselves for their holistic approach to each emergency power system.

