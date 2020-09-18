Prime Minister Announces By-elections
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that by-elections will be held on October 26, 2020, in the following two electoral districts: Toronto Centre, Ontario York Centre, Ontario This document is also...
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca/
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office