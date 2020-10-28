Prime Impact Acquisition I Securities To Commence Separate Trading

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE: PIAI.U) (the " Company") announced today that separate trading of its Class A ordinary shares and warrants underlying the Company's units would commence on or about November 2, 2020.

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE: PIAI.U) (the " Company") announced today that separate trading of its Class A ordinary shares and warrants underlying the Company's units would commence on or about November 2, 2020. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants will trade under the symbols "PIAI" and "PIAI.W", respectively. Units not separated will continue to be listed on NYSE under the symbol "PIAI.U."

Prime Impact Acquisition I is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Prime Impact Acquisition I anticipates targeting companies or divisions of companies, globally in the TMT, Med Tech and Industrial Tech sectors.

