Prime Experiences Is Set To Revolutionize The Luxury Yacht Charter Market By Accepting Crypto Technology As Payments In The U.S.

MIAMI, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The company is a pioneer in the sector in carrying out this type of transaction with digital currency and expects a 40% growth with this payment method, reaching more than 1,400 customers this year. Prime Experiences' web and mobile platforms will be based on blockchain, a technology that provides more security for transactions than any other system.

Projections by IMARC Group, a leading market research firm, point to a 19% growth in the yachting sector between 2021 and 2026, for its part, PRIME Experiences expects to achieve earnings of USD 6.5 million in 2021, double the revenue it earned during 2020. The company seeks to attract cryptocurrency market users, to generate new business alliances and strategies to participate and connect with more users.

"With this type of currency many doors have opened, we are currently in talks with the Miami Mayor, who is interested in expanding bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the city. Miami could be the next Silicon Valley as most of the large companies such as Tesla, Facebook and Google are looking to enter the city and even more so with this cryptocurrency which has an incredible projection for the next upcoming years," says José David Tobón, President of the company.

Tobón also adds that Prime Experiences is more than a yacht charter company since its added value consists of offering complete curated experiences.

"What makes us different is that we are leaders in the experience space. We not only charter yachts, but we also design experiences around events such as birthdays, corporate events, and special occasions for our clients.

About Prime Experiences:A leading yacht charter company, creator of unique experiences, with more than 15 years of experience satisfying the needs of the most demanding clients in the North American territory. Prime Experiences, founded by two Colombians is revolutionizing the yacht charter market, using Blockchain technology, expanding its value offering to other countries such as Spain, Mexico, and Colombia.

