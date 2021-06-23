Prime Day Delivered the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses in Amazon's Stores Worldwide, Growing Even More than Amazon Retail, and Members Saved More than Any Previous Prime Day (Graphic: Business Wire)

—(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Prime Day 2021 was the biggest two-day period ever for Amazon's third party sellers, nearly all of which are small and medium-sized businesses, growing even more than Amazon's retail business.

— (AMZN) - Get Report—Prime Day 2021 was the biggest two-day period ever for Amazon's third party sellers, nearly all of which are small and medium-sized businesses, growing even more than Amazon's retail business. Prime members in 20 countries shopped more this Prime Day than any previous Prime Day and scored deep discounts across home, fashion, beauty, and electronics. Members purchased more than 250 million items worldwide and saved more than any Prime Day before.

"A huge thank you to all of the Amazon teams who made this Prime Day possible for members worldwide and to Prime members who supported small businesses in big ways," said Dave Clark, CEO of Worldwide Consumer. "Prime members are an important part of our Amazon family, and we love to celebrate them during Prime Day with incredible deals and entertainment, including this year's Prime Day Show."

Prime Day Continues to Fuel Small Business Success

Amazon invests billions in the success of its selling partners, and the two weeks leading up to Prime Day 2021 were a boon for small business sellers with the Amazon-funded Spend $10, Get $10 promotion. Customers spent over $1.9 billion on more than 70 million small business products during the promotional period, more than a 100% year-over-year increase on sales compared to the Prime Day October 2020 promotion.

"We are thrilled to be working with Amazon; Prime Day is a resounding success for our small business," said Naa-Sakle Akuete, Mother's Shea, a luxury-quality shea butter company based in Brooklyn, New York. "We appreciate that Amazon is a partner who can help us succeed, and makes it simple for customers to find and purchase Mother's Shea. Amazon enables us to reach an audience that would otherwise be difficult to reach on our own."

"We're blown away by Amazon's Prime Day support for small business partners like Sheets & Giggles," said Colin McIntosh, CEO of Sheets & Giggles, a high-quality eucalyptus sheets company based in Denver, Colorado. "We saw an 800% increase in units sold on day one. We don't have a large team or unlimited resources, so the concentrated exposure is something we couldn't have done without Amazon's Support Small campaign."

Amazon Devices and Alexa

Members took advantage of incredible savings on Amazon Devices throughout Prime Day.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote was the most popular item purchased during Prime Day with customers purchasing more Fire TV 4K streaming media players on Prime Day this year than any previous Prime Day.

Customers purchased a record-setting number of Fire TVs, from brands including Toshiba and Insignia, during Prime Day and the two weeks leading up to this year's event.

Customers purchased hundreds of thousands of Amazon Fire tablets and Fire Kids tablets this Prime Day, including the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet, Fire HD 8 tablet, and Fire HD 8 Kids tablet.

In the days leading up to Prime Day, Alexa helped make shopping easier for tens of millions of customers, including by proactively finding deals on items in customers' carts and enabling them to get important reminders.

Prime Day Trends

Best-selling categories worldwide for Prime Day 2021 included tools, beauty, nutrition, baby care, electronics including Amazon Devices, apparel, and household products.

Top-selling products worldwide for Prime Day 2021 included iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins by Goli Nutrition, and Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips.

Prime members worldwide saved while gearing up for back to school purchasing more than 600,000 backpacks, 1 million laptops, 1 million headphones, 240,000 notebooks, 40,000 calculators, and 220,000 Crayola products.

Tens of millions of customers viewed Prime Day product demonstrations and try-on hauls, heard directly from creators, and more during Amazon Live livestreams throughout Prime Day.

Prime Day Best Sellers by Country

Members scored incredible deals on best-selling items in participating countries worldwide. Some of the top-selling deals from around the world, excluding Amazon Devices, included:

United States : Waterpik Electric Water Flosser, Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder, 23andMe Health DNA Test, iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker

: Waterpik Electric Water Flosser, Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder, 23andMe Health DNA Test, iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker United Kingdom : Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser, Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey

: Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser, Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey United Arab Emirates : Fairy Lemon Dishwashing Liquid Soap, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Dual SIM 128GB, Neutrogena Face Moisturizer Water Gel

: Fairy Lemon Dishwashing Liquid Soap, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Dual SIM 128GB, Neutrogena Face Moisturizer Water Gel Turkey: Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 inç Wi-Fi 2019 (Silver), Master Zacharius by Jules Verne (IsBank Cultural Publications Modern Classics - 110), SanDisk 16GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Bellek

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 inç Wi-Fi 2019 (Silver), Master Zacharius by Jules Verne (IsBank Cultural Publications Modern Classics - 110), SanDisk 16GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Bellek Spain and Portugal : Finish Powerball All in 1 Max all-in-1 dishwasher tablets, Dodot Sensitive baby diapers, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G smartphone.

and : Finish Powerball All in 1 Max all-in-1 dishwasher tablets, Dodot Sensitive baby diapers, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G smartphone. Singapore : Vita Coco Natural Coconut Water, Wolf Blass Red Label Australia Cabernet Merlot Red Wine, ENPHO Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale Digital Bathroom Wireless Weight Scale, Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc white wine, 750ml, SongHe Thai Fragrant Rice

: Vita Coco Natural Coconut Water, Wolf Blass Red Label Australia Cabernet Merlot Red Wine, ENPHO Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale Digital Bathroom Wireless Weight Scale, Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc white wine, 750ml, SongHe Thai Fragrant Rice Saudi Arabia : Samsung Galaxy M12 Dual SIM Smartphone, Fairy Lemon Dish Washing Liquid Soap, Vaseline Body Lotion Essential Healing

: Samsung Galaxy M12 Dual SIM Smartphone, Fairy Lemon Dish Washing Liquid Soap, Vaseline Body Lotion Essential Healing Netherlands : Oral-B Precision Clean Brush Heads with CleanMaximiser Technology, Pack of 10 Pieces, Robijn Detergent Small & Powerfull Color, SanDisk SDSQXA1 Extreme Micro SDXC UHS-I Class 10 Memory Card with Adapter 128GB

: Oral-B Precision Clean Brush Heads with CleanMaximiser Technology, Pack of 10 Pieces, Robijn Detergent Small & Powerfull Color, SanDisk SDSQXA1 Extreme Micro SDXC UHS-I Class 10 Memory Card with Adapter 128GB Mexico : Razer Kraken Tournament Edition, Maybelline Mascara lash sensational sky high, Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner

: Razer Kraken Tournament Edition, Maybelline Mascara lash sensational sky high, Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner Luxembourg : Beurer BR 60 Insektenstichheiler, zur Behandlung von Insektenstichen, Pampers Aqua Pure Baby Feuchttücher, BRITA Wasserfilter Marella weiß inkl. 12 MAXTRA+ Filterkartuschen

: Beurer BR 60 Insektenstichheiler, zur Behandlung von Insektenstichen, Pampers Aqua Pure Baby Feuchttücher, BRITA Wasserfilter Marella weiß inkl. 12 MAXTRA+ Filterkartuschen Japan : Yakan-no-Mugicha (barley tea), ICY SPARK from CANADA DRY, and Jyokin JOY Compact Dishwashing Detergent Refill 1330mL

: Yakan-no-Mugicha (barley tea), ICY SPARK from CANADA DRY, and Jyokin JOY Compact Dishwashing Detergent Refill 1330mL Italy : Borbone Represso Coffee Capsules, "Omino Bianco" Liquid Sanitizing Washing Machine Detergent, Oral-B CrossAction Replacement Heads for Electric Toothbrush with CleanMaximiser Technology

: Borbone Represso Coffee Capsules, "Omino Bianco" Liquid Sanitizing Washing Machine Detergent, Oral-B CrossAction Replacement Heads for Electric Toothbrush with CleanMaximiser Technology Germany and Austria : Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Android Tablet, Beurer BR 60 Insektenstichheiler, zur Behandlung von Insektenstichen, Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale Distilled Gin

and : Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Android Tablet, Beurer BR 60 Insektenstichheiler, zur Behandlung von Insektenstichen, Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale Distilled Gin France : Philips OneBlade replacement blades, Pampers Nappies, Oral-B CrossAction Toothbrush Head with CleanMaximiser Technology

: Philips OneBlade replacement blades, Pampers Nappies, Oral-B CrossAction Toothbrush Head with CleanMaximiser Technology China : L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Zell Renaissance Face Care Set for Women, Olay Regenerist Luminous Skin Tone Perfecting Serum, Philips Sonicare Basic Clean Electric Toothbrush Replacement Heads

: L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Zell Renaissance Face Care Set for Women, Olay Regenerist Luminous Skin Tone Perfecting Serum, Philips Sonicare Basic Clean Electric Toothbrush Replacement Heads Brazil : Positivo Smart Lamp, Heinz Tomato Sauce, OMO Washing Powder, Mondial Air Fryer

: Positivo Smart Lamp, Heinz Tomato Sauce, OMO Washing Powder, Mondial Air Fryer Belgium : BRITA Wasserfilter Marella weiß inkl. 12 MAXTRA+ Filterkartuschen, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Android Tablet, Microsoft 365 Family 6 Nutzer Mehrere PCs/Macs, Tablets und mobile Geräte

: BRITA Wasserfilter Marella weiß inkl. 12 MAXTRA+ Filterkartuschen, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Android Tablet, Microsoft 365 Family 6 Nutzer Mehrere PCs/Macs, Tablets und mobile Geräte Australia: DualSense Wireless Controller - PlayStation 5, Bosch 91-Piece V-Line Titanium Drill Bit and Screwdriver Bit Set with Ratcheting Screwdriver, Panasonic AA Ready-To-Use Ni-MH Rechargeable Eneloop Batteries

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime offers the best of shopping and entertainment to more than 200 million paid members around the world. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs plus thousands of stations and playlists with Amazon Music, free games with Prime Gaming, more than 1,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, and incredible savings with Prime Day. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy ultrafast grocery delivery and pickup from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 5,000 cities and towns, free Same-Day Delivery on millions of items in 47 major metropolitan areas, and free One-Day Delivery on more than 10 million items coast to coast. Prime members also receive free two-day delivery on prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy and prescription savings at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies in the U.S. To join Prime or start a free trial, visit amazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

