Primary Immunodeficiency Conference Draws More Than 1,500 Attendees From Around The World

Four-Day Virtual Event Offered Wide Range of Dynamic Programming and Activities Designed to Increase Understanding of Primary Immunodeficiencies and Foster a Sense of Community Between Patients and Families

TOWSON, Md., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF), a patient organization for people affected by primary immunodeficiency (PI), recently hosted its 2021 Primary Immunodeficiency Conference. The virtual four-day conference spanned from June 23-26 , 2021 and drew more than 1,500 attendees from 49 different countries.

IDF's Primary Immunodeficiency Conference is the largest gathering of PI patients in the world. The conference being offered virtually this year increased opportunities to bring together PI community members for four days of connection, learning, and networking.

A dynamic slate of presentations and panel discussions were offered on a wide range of PI-related topics. Some of the most well attended sessions included:

COVID -19: "Immunity Within Reach " - updates and insights with Dr. Kathleen Sullivan

" - updates and insights with Dr. Understanding Gene Therapy with Dr. Manish Butte

with Dr. Plasma Ethics Panel Discussion featuring thought leaders from all corners of the plasma ecosystem

featuring thought leaders from all corners of the plasma ecosystem Health Equity Panel Discussion examining ways to raise awareness of PI and optimize testing and treatment of PI for underserved populations

examining ways to raise awareness of PI and optimize testing and treatment of PI for underserved populations The Public Face of PI Panel Discussion including insights from PI patients and parents from all walks of life, including Carol Ann Demaret

The conference featured more than 20 exhibitors who discussed lifestyle management, recent scientific research, and treatment options for primary immunodeficiency. There was no charge to attend the event and many of the sessions and programs were offered in Spanish-language format as a part of IDF's ongoing and increasing commitment to expanding the PI community.

At each conference, IDF makes it a high priority to recognize those who foster advancements in the treatment of PI or advocate for or otherwise improve the lives of people with PI. Award winners recognized at this year's event, included:

Community Hero - Dr. Kathleen Sullivan from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was honored for her outstanding and tireless work to assist the PI community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plasma Hero - Sonya Williams, Senior Manager, Marketing and Community Relations for CSL Plasma, was honored for her nearly three decades of work to increase awareness of the importance of plasma donation.

IDF Scientific Achievement Award - Dr. Louise Markert from Duke University School of Medicine was honored for her contributions toward improving diagnosis and treatment of congenital athymia and for her tireless work on behalf of patients.

A key focus of the conference is providing opportunities for personal connection and a sense of community for people with PI and their families. More than 25 peer connection groups were held throughout the weekend and many fun and engaging activities were offered virtually during the event, including an escape room, a performance by a magician and mind reader, and other small group discussions.

Conference sponsors included CSL Behring, Grifols, Takeda, Horizon, ADMA Biologics, Chiesi and Octapharma.

About IDF

Founded in 1980, the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF) improves the diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life of people affected by primary immunodeficiency through fostering a community empowered by advocacy, education, and research. There are approximately 250,000 people who are diagnosed with a primary immunodeficiency (PI) in the U.S. These individuals often find it difficult to receive specialized healthcare, proper diagnosis, and treatment. Individuals affected by PI also experience difficulties financing their healthcare, finding educational materials, and locating others with whom to share their experiences. IDF helps individuals overcome these difficulties so they can live healthy and productive lives. In addition, the constant presence of IDF assures patients, their families, and their medical caretakers that there is a place to turn for help.

