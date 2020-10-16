Primary Cells Market By Origin, Type, End-user, And Region - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Primary Cells Market by Origin (Human Primary Cells, Animal Primary Cells), Type (Hematopoietic, Dermatocytes, Gastrointestinal, Hepatocytes, Lung, Renal, Musculoskeletal, Heart), End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global primary cells market is projected to reach USD 1,613.5 million by 2025 from USD 969.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.7%.

Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, the rapid growth in the biotechnology & biopharmaceutical industries, growing focus on R&D, recent developments in stem cell therapy, the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, and advantages of primary human cells over cell lines are the major factors driving the growth of the primary cells market.

The human primary cells accounted for the highest growth rate in the primary cells market, by origin, during the forecast period

Based on origin, the primary cells market is segmented into human and animal primary cells. The human primary cells segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the primary cells market in 2019. The increasing funding for the R&D of regenerative therapies, the rising incidence of cancer, and the growing application areas of human stem cells are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Hepatocytes segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on type, the primary cells market is segmented into hematopoietic cells, dermatocytes, gastrointestinal cells, hepatocytes, lung cells, renal cells, heart cells, musculoskeletal cells, and other primary cells. In 2019, the hepatocytes segment accounted for the highest growth rate. Increasing research funding by key pharma players, increasing incidence of liver cancer & pediatric liver diseases across the globe, and the emergence of new companies dedicated to liver therapeutics research are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Life science research companies segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end-users, the primary cells market is segmented into life science research companies and research institutes. In 2019, the life science research companies segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the increasing investments of companies in cell-based research, high adoption of primary cells in cell-based experiments, increasing cancer research in life science research companies, and the increasing number of R&D facilities globally.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region primary cells market

The global primary cells market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in 2019. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing research activities in Asian countries, the availability of funding for research, a growing number of biobanks & research centers, rising prevalence of cancer, and recent developments in tissue engineering & stem cell therapy.

