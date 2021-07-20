PRIDE Industries Recognized As Top Veteran-Friendly Company

ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIDE Industries has been named among the nation's Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Companies by U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM). With an eye on veteran employment, the publication's annual review evaluates the nation's employers, initiatives, government agencies, and educational institutions.

"We strive to encourage other companies to follow the lead and ultimately create a more diverse workforce," said Mona Lisa Faris, President and Publisher at USVM. To this end, the evaluation list highlights transitioning service members, disabled veterans, spouses, and veteran business owners. It also cites business and supplier opportunities for veterans—both in corporate America and the federal government.

USVM polled more than 375 Fortune 1000 companies for this year's Best of the Best evaluations. The goal is to bring the latest information and guidance to readers and encourage active outreach and diversity policies among corporations and government agencies.These non-biased assessments are valuable resources for jobseekers, business owners, students, consumers, senior management, business associations, employment agencies and consumer groups.

"This is yet another strong validation of PRIDE Industries' steadfast commitment to gainfully employ veterans who have so faithfully served our nation with distinction and honor," said Major General (Retired) Casey Blake, Chief Operating Officer at PRIDE Industries. "We are pleased to achieve this recognition and remain ever vigilant in our resolve to network with community partners to recruit veterans."

PRIDE Industries recognizes that the experience veterans gain serving our country makes them valuable employees. The company has an employee helpline [(844) I-AM-ABLE] and a dedicated Veterans Liaison who provides job readiness, coaching, and employment placement assistance to veterans. Veterans are also eligible for paid internships, mentoring and training programs, and membership in PRIDE Industries' Veteran Employee Resource Group (ERG). Using tools like PRIDE Industries' Military Skills Translator, veterans can match a civilian career to their skills and talent. Their Inclusive Talent Solutions enables companies across the nation to hire veterans as well.

"We appreciate all the men and women who bravely served our country," said Frank Goehringer, Veterans Liaison at PRIDE Industries. "It is our honor to provide our veteran heroes, active duty spouses, the guard and reserve soldiers and families with employment opportunities. Thank you to U.S. Veterans Magazine and to all of our veteran referral partners."

About PRIDE Industries: PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing and recruitment services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries' mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://PRIDEIndustries.com.

About U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM):At USVM, our goal is to open up employment, business and supplier opportunities within the federal government and corporate America for veterans, transitioning service members, disabled veterans, spouses and veteran business owners. Learn more at https://usveteransmagazine.com.

