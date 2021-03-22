Priceline Celebrates William Shatner's 90th Birthday With Full Week Of Deals

During The Negotiator's Birthday Blowout Sale Travelers Can Save Big With Coupons For Up To 90% Off

NORWALK, Conn., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Priceline kicks off a week-long birthday bash to celebrate the 90th birthday of the iconic Priceline Negotiator, William Shatner. To commemorate the milestone Priceline is offering customers a week of exclusive deals, including a chance to receive a 90% off coupon.

"A birthday this big deserves more than just a cake; so for this week only, the Negotiator is dusting off his price-chopping skills to make birthday deals for everyone," shares Brett Keller, CEO of Priceline. "On behalf of the entire Priceline family, we wish Bill a very happy 90th birthday."

For over two decades, William Shatner and Priceline have partnered to negotiate the best deals on flights, hotels and car rentals for travelers around the world—saving consumers over $15 billion on travel since Priceline's launch in 1998.

"In honor of my birthday, Priceline is giving the gift of travel deals to all," shares William Shatner. "Discounts for everyone—I can't think of a better way to celebrate!"

Starting today through Sunday, March 28, travelers can save with deals across Priceline, including an extra 10% off flight, hotel and rental car Express Deals with the code SHATNER10. Exclusive discounts will roll out for Priceline VIP Loyalty members including 15% off hotel Express Deals. Priceline VIPs and Email Insiders will also be sent a mystery coupon, 2,000 of which will be for 90% off of Hotel Express Deals. Priceline VIP is free to join and new members who sign up by Wednesday, March 24 at 11:59pm EST, will be eligible to receive a mystery coupon.

For more information about William Shatner's Birthday Blowout Deals on Priceline, or to become a Priceline VIP, visit Priceline.com or download the Priceline App on iOS or Android.

