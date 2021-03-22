Pretzels, Inc. Expands Product Line By Introducing Almond Butter Filled Pretzels

BLUFFTON, Ind., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretzels, Inc. ("Pretzels" or "the Company"), a leading manufacturer of pretzels and other snack products, announced today that the Company has expanded its product line to offer almond butter filled pretzels. This addition complements Pretzels' other snack offerings, which fulfill consumer demand for pretzel-based snacks that are tasty, satiating, and healthy.

The almond butter filled pretzel launched under the Harvest Road brand on March 22, 2021 at select Walmart stores nationwide. Pretzels is also partnering with numerous retailers with premium private label offerings of almond butter filled product.

"We are thrilled to launch our new almond butter filled pretzel, which exemplifies our commitment to innovation," said Greg Pearson, Chief Executive Officer of Pretzels, Inc. "We continue to develop our exceptional pipeline of differentiated products to serve changing consumer preferences. Innovation is at the heart of everything we do—from our dedicated R&D team, which has doubled in size over the past year, to our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and innovation center. We are well-positioned to drive growth in our business and our customers' businesses, while reaching consumers with the innovative products that they crave."

As Pretzels invests in its future and the future of its customers, the Company is always pursuing new opportunities for differentiated products through consumer insight research led by its dedicated Marketing team and real-time production trials led by its dedicated staff of food scientists in its newly-built innovation center. Insights leading to the launch of almond butter filled pretzels included:

Filled pretzels have seen tremendous popularity over the last several years, growing 17.5% on volume in 2020.

Almond butter is the clear favorite in the nut butter category, growing 18.6% on volume versus total nut butter category growth of 8.5% in 2020.

"Through our consumer insights research, we kept hearing requests for more variety in the pretzel category, and in particular, requests for new types of great-tasting filled pretzels," Pearson said. "Likewise, our customers were requesting more premium products to increase basket ring. Combining these insights with the over-performance of both filled pretzels and jarred almond butter, it was clear that we could bring high value to customers with this brand new product. We look forward to introducing additional, similarly innovative products to the snack category in the years to come."

For more information on the almond butter filled pretzel, as well as Pretzels' diverse product portfolio, which touches filled pretzels, seasoned pretzels, classic pretzels, organic cheese puffs, and more, visit pretzels-inc.com.

About Pretzels, Inc.Founded in 1978, Pretzels, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of pretzels and extruded snack products. Based in Bluffton, Indiana with an additional facility in Plymouth, Indiana, and a third facility under construction in Kansas, the company manufactures and distributes traditional, peanut butter filled, flavored, seasonal, and gluten-free pretzels, as well as extruded snack products, to a diverse, blue-chip customer base that includes leading grocers and national brands. For more information, visit Pretzels-inc.com.

