Prestigious San Diego Law Firm, JWB Family Law, Announces The Opening Of A New Office In Temecula, California

TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For her superior work in the field of family law, owner/proprietor Jane Wesley Brooks at JWB in San Diego maintains Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Peer Rated status. The firm specializes in divorce and family law, with practice areas including, asset division, child visitation and custody, spousal support and more. They opened their flagship office in the highly populous city of San Diego and have recently expanded to include a second location in Temecula.

In 2019 the research and data site Numbeo ranked cities based on metrics intended to measure quality of life. San Diego, California was ranked 8th in the entire country among cities with the highest quality of life and number one in the state. Given this statistic, it's no surprise the median home price in San Diego County is a whopping $640,000, pricing many out of the market.

In search of more affordable housing with a similar desirability of location, the city of Temecula, California has seen a large influx of people moving to the area over the past 30 years. With an estimated population of just over 100,000, the charming city of Temecula includes a quaint old town, surrounded by modern shops, restaurants and cafes, and over 40 local vineyards that do a brisk tourist trade year-round.

The current residents of Temecula consist of a racially diverse group, with a median age of just 33.6, several years younger than the national average. In terms of stage of life, the majority of folks report being married or married with children. The growing number of young couples and families moving into the area has created a need for a trusted family law firm.

It is the philosophy of the attorneys at JWB Family Law that treating clients with respect and compassion, providing clear communication, educating them on their rights and working toward a fair and equitable settlement is the best solution. Although at times litigation is necessary, they have had great success in resolving disputes out of court.

