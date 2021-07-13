Prestigious International Wine Competitions Award Ontario VQA Wineries With Over 260 Medals

Ontario brings home "Best in Show" at Decanter World Wine Awards NIAGARA, ON, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario VQA wineries produce wines of the highest quality, winning global recognition year after year.

NIAGARA, ON, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario VQA wineries produce wines of the highest quality, winning global recognition year after year. So far this spring, 73 Ontario VQA wineries have been awarded over 260 medals at major international competitions, with leading wine critics from around the globe as judges. Many Ontario wineries received multiple platinum and gold medals. Hidden Bench Estate Winery from the Beamsville Bench proudly brought home "Best in Show" from the 2021 Decanter World Wine Awards for their Chardonnay.

Most recently, medals have been awarded to Ontario VQA wineries by esteemed international competitions including Chardonnay Du Monde, Decanter World Wine Awards, International Wine Challenge, International Wine & Spirits Competition and the TexSom International Wine Awards. These competitions are known globally for their rigorous judging processes and work with top, international judging panels. In all cases, Ontario's signature varieties and styles continued to shine with top awards for Riesling, Chardonnay, Cabernet Franc, Pinot Noir, Gamay, Traditional Method Sparkling wine and Icewine.

"Our industry is thrilled to celebrate the powerful achievement of Ontario VQA wineries at recent 2021 international competitions," said Magdalena Kaiser, Director of Public Relations for The Wine Marketing Association of Ontario. "These awards are a testament to our winemakers' unquenchable passion for crafting terroir-driven VQA wines from our cool-climate wine region. A Best in Show award from Decanter speaks volumes for Ontario and Canada."

"I've always believed Ontario produces world-class wines and these recent international medals reconfirm this," said Tony Aspler, Canadian Wine Critic and Author. "It's exciting to witness the dynamic evolution of our local wine industry - and congratulations to the many wineries! I'm looking forward to adding these award-winning wines to my cellar."

Visit winecountryontario.ca for the Ontario VQA wine results for these recent prestigious international wine awards.

