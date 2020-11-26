Pressure Cooker Explosion Lawyers At Johnson // Becker, PLLC Comment On Crock-Pot Express Recall

The product liability lawyers at the nationwide law firm of Johnson//Becker, PLLC comment on the product recall of nearly 1 million Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers after the manufacturer cites receiving reports of at least 99 burn injuries.

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of Crock-Pot Express pressure cooker lawsuits.

The firm represents over 200 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers, including dozens of clients who were injured by the Crock-Pot branded "multi-cookers" or "pressure cookers". Johnson // Becker has already filed multiple Crock-Pot lawsuits alleging that Sunbeam Products, Inc., the manufacturer of the Crockpot Express, misrepresented the safety of their pressure cookers.

Michael K. Johnson, founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC stated, "Although we are pleased that Sunbeam finally recalled its dangerous and defective pressure cooker that has severely burned so many unsuspecting consumers, we will keep filing lawsuits to hold them accountable in Court until they fairly compensate our clients for the injuries and harm that they have caused. In addition, we will keep representing victims of exploding pressure cookers until all pressure cooker manufacturers with defective and unsafe pressure cookers make the decision to recall their pressure cookers as well."

On November 24, 2020, Sunbeam Products, Inc., of Boca Raton, Florida, in conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a nationwide recall of certain Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers.

In the Crock-Pot recall announcement, the manufacturer stated, "Sunbeam Products has received 119 reports of lid detachment, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns."

According to the CPSC, the recalled Crock-Pot multi-cooker can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked. This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product.

The lawyers at Johnson // Becker, PLLC exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective pressure cookers.

To learn more about Johnson // Becker's already filed Crock-Pot explosion lawsuits, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review of your potential Crock-Pot burn injury lawsuit, please visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, or contact Johnson // Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

