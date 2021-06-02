Press Release For Filing Of Early Warning Report Regarding Nexoptic Technology Corp.

EDMONTON, AB, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - 3DB Inc. (the " Corporation" or " 3DB"), a corporation with its head office located in Edmonton, Alberta today announced that on June 2, 2021, 3DB disposed (the " Disposition") of an aggregate amount of 25,000 common...

EDMONTON, AB, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - 3DB Inc. (the " Corporation" or " 3DB"), a corporation with its head office located in Edmonton, Alberta today announced that on June 2, 2021, 3DB disposed (the " Disposition") of an aggregate amount of 25,000 common shares (" Common Shares") in the capital of NexOptic Technology Corp. (" NexOptic") through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.

As of May 21, 2021, the effective date of the last early warning report filed by 3DB, 3DB owned and controlled 25,668,798 Common Shares and 1,269,176 conditional warrants (" Warrants"). Following the Disposition, as of June 2, 2021, 3DB owns and controls 22,674,153 Common Shares and 1,269,176 Warrants.

Pursuant to the calculations required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues (" NI 62-103"), following the Disposition, 3DB's ownership of NexOptic since the effective date of the last early warning report decreased by approximately 2.01%, from approximately 18.13% to approximately 16.12% of the outstanding Common Shares on a diluted basis calculated in accordance with the provisions of NI 62-103. All security holding percentages provided herein are based on the issued and outstanding Common Shares of NexOptic as disclosed in the Management Discussion & Analysis for NexOptic for the period ended March 31, 2021.

The required early warning report is being filed on System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com as of the date hereof.

NexOptic is located at 1500-409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1T2.

For more information, or to obtain a copy of the subject early warning report, please contact:

3DB Inc.Attention: Darcy Daugela2500 - 10175 101 ST NW Edmonton, Alberta T5J 0H3Telephone: 587-708-0402

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE NexOptic Technology Corp.