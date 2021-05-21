Press Release For Filing Of Early Warning Report Regarding NexOptic Technology Corp.

EDMONTON, AB, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - 3DB Inc. (the " Corporation" or " 3DB"), a corporation with its head office located in Edmonton, Alberta today announced that on May 13, 2021, 3DB disposed (the " Disposition") of an aggregate amount of 1,000,000 common...

EDMONTON, AB, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - 3DB Inc. (the " Corporation" or " 3DB"), a corporation with its head office located in Edmonton, Alberta today announced that on May 13, 2021, 3DB disposed (the " Disposition") of an aggregate amount of 1,000,000 common shares (" Common Shares") in the capital of NexOptic Technology Corp. (" NexOptic") through the private market.

As of April 16, 2021, the effective date of the last early warning report filed by 3DB, 3DB owned and controlled 29,074,262 Common Shares and 1,269,176 conditional warrants (" Warrants"). Following the Disposition, as of May 13, 2021, 3DB owns and controls 25,668,798 Common Shares and 1,269,176 Warrants.

Pursuant to the calculations required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues (" NI 62-103"), following the Disposition, 3DB's ownership of NexOptic since the effective date of the last early warning report decreased by approximately 2.29%, from approximately 20.42% to approximately 18.13% of the outstanding Common Shares on a diluted basis calculated in accordance with the provisions of NI 62-103. All security holding percentages provided herein are based on the issued and outstanding Common Shares of NexOptic as disclosed in the Management Discussion & Analysis for NexOptic for the period ended December 31, 2020.

The required early warning report is being filed on System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com as of the date hereof.

NexOptic is located at 1500-409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1T2.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

