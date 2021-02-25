Press Release For Filing Of Early Warning Report Regarding NexOptic Technology Corp.

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - 3DB.Inc (the " Corporation" or " 3DB"), a corporation with its head office located at 2008 104 St NW, Edmonton, Alberta T6J 5A8 today announced that on February 24, 2021, 3DB disposed (the " Disposition") of an aggregate amount of 450,000 common shares (" Common Shares") in the capital of NexOptic Technology Corp. (" NexOptic") through the private market.

As a result of the Disposition, the Corporation's direct ownership percentage in Common Shares and conditional warrants (the " Warrants") in the capital of NexOptic has decreased.

As of September 25, 2020, the effective date of the last early warning report filed by 3DB, 3DB owned and controlled 38,351,302 Common Shares and 1,702,637 Warrants. Following the Disposition, as of February 24, 2021, 3DB owns and controls 35,678,436 Common Shares and 1,269,176 Warrants.

Pursuant to the calculations required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues (" NI 62-103"), following the Disposition, 3DB's ownership of the Corporation since the effective date of the last early warning report decreased by approximately 2.01%, from (after giving effect to further issuances of securities by NexOptic) approximately 26.88% to approximately 24.87% of the outstanding Common Shares on a diluted basis calculated in accordance with the provisions of NI 62-103. All security holding percentages provided herein are based on the issued and outstanding Common Shares of NexOptic as disclosed in the Management Discussion & Analysis for NexOptic for the period ended September 30, 2020.

The required early warning report is being filed on System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com as of the date hereof.

NexOptic is located at 1500-409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1T2.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE NexOptic Technology Corp.