Press Conference:Democracy First For The Arab World

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arab Council and the pro-democracy organizations from around the Arab world, Europe and the United States organized the "Democracy First for the Arab World" conference on Friday, December 3, 2021. We will announce the main results and recommendations of this conference at a press conference, on Tuesday Dec. 7 at the National Press Club.

We felt compelled to complement the "Democracy Summit" called by President Biden, in which only one Arab country, Iraq, was invited to participate. In line with the American conference, the Arab conference focused on three main areas: defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights. It is clear that the Arab countries have significant deficiencies in all three areas.

The international community faces profound challenges, and the authoritarian regimes constitute a major obstacle to resolving these challenges. The international community should not tolerate these regimes as they embody the essence of corruption and perpetuate inhumane practices that lead to instability and turmoil that extend far beyond the borders of the countries that suffer from these regimes.

We urge the leaders of the free world to stand united against authoritarian regimes and commit to supporting the people instead of tyrants and dictators, and open dialogues with pro-democracy groups, parties, and organizations in the Middle East and North Africa(MENA) region to create alternative solutions for improving peoples' lives so that they can contribute productively to peace, prosperity, and stability of the global community.

