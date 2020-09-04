Press Club Of Western PA Announces 2020 Golden Quill Winners

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania announced the winners of the 56th Golden Quill Awards during a virtual awards presentation that aired on Pittsburgh public access station PCTV and www.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania announced the winners of the 56th Golden Quill Awards during a virtual awards presentation that aired on Pittsburgh public access station PCTV and www.pctv21.org. The Golden Quills competition honors professional and student excellence in print, broadcast, photography, videography and digital journalism in Western Pennsylvania and nearby counties in Ohio and West Virginia. New to the contest this year is a division recognizing work in corporate, marketing and promotional communications.

Winners and finalists of the 2020 Golden Quills are:

Excellence in Visual Craft Achievement - Spot News Photo Winner: "Port Authority Bus Falls Into Downtown Sinkhole," Andrew Rush, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:"Patrolman Calvin Hall Remembered," Kristina Serafini, Tribune-Review"Flag Presented to Patrolman's Family," Nate Smallwood, Tribune-Review" Michelle Kenney, Mother of Antwon Rose II," Stephanie Strasburg, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines - Spot/Breaking News Winner:"The Pittsburgh Flip," Julia Fraser, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Excellence in Audio Journalism - Spot/Breaking News Winner:"Students Walk Out of Class, Demand Justice for Antwon Rose," Sarah Schneider and Virginia Alvino Young, WESA

Finalist:"StateImpact Pennsylvania, WESA and The Allegheny Front's Coverage of the Fire at the Clairton Coke Works," Reid Frazier and Amy Sisk, The Allegheny Front

Excellence in Written Journalism, Nondaily - Spot/Breaking News Winner:"One of Region's Largest Banks Commits to Putting HQ at Former Civic Arena Site," Patty Tascarella and Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times

Finalists:"Aliquippa Council Chaos -Meeting Gets Heated as Mayor & Manager Flash Grand Jury Subpoenas," Lori Boone, Matthew LaComb and John Paul Vranesevich, BeaverCountian.com "Key Figure in DelTondo Case Revived by Medics After Being 'Thrown From a Vehicle,' " John Paul Vranesevich and Lori Boone, BeaverCountian.com

Excellence in Video/Broadcast Journalism - Spot/Breaking News Winner:"Sinkhole Swallows Bus," Staff, WTAE-TV

Finalist: "McKnight Road Shooting," Rick Earle, Chris Majewski and Chris Johnston, WPXI-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily - Spot/Breaking News Winner:"In the Death of Antwon Rose," Death of Antwon Rose Team, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:"Greatest of All American Values," David Hurst, Mark Pesto and Staff, Tribune-Democrat " 'The Deal Is Done': UPMC and Highmark Reach 10-year Pact," Kris B. Mamula and Liz Navratil, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette"Jury Finds Ellis Guilty on All Charges," Kay Stephens, Altoona Mirror

Excellence in Visual Craft Achievement - Illustration: News or Feature Winner:"Jared's Narrowed Life," Stacy Innerst, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:"Blue Skies, Yellow Bridges," Maura Losch, Pittsburgh Quarterly"The Special Misogyny Reserved for Mothers," Daniel Marsula, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette"Steak Night," George Schill, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Excellence in Visual Craft Achievement - Page Design, Print Winner:"A PG Guide to Living (More) Green," Maura Losch, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:"The Special Misogyny Reserved for Mothers," Daniel Marsula, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette"The Road to Ruin," Melanie Wass, Tribune-Review "The NFL's New Age," Steve Ziants, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Excellence in Visual Craft Achievement - Cover Design, Print Winner:"Jeff Goldblum Jazzes to be Coming Home," Daniel Marsula, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:"Fall 2019," Anita Dufalla, Pittsburgh Quarterly"Mt. Lebanon Magazine, December," Judy Macoskey and Dave Klug, Mt. Lebanon"Pittsburgh Magazine HOME," Tyler McFadden and Elan Mizrahi, Pittsburgh Magazine

Excellence in Visual Craft Achievement - Editorial Cartoon Winner:" King Friday," Rob Rogers, Pittsburgh Current

Finalists:"American Exceptionalism," Rob Rogers, Andrews McMeel Syndication"Emergency," Rob Rogers, Andrews McMeel Syndication"Express Lane," Tim Menees, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Excellence in Visual Craft Achievement - Animation/Motion Graphics Winner: "The Curtain Rises: Kennywood's Record-Setting Roller Coaster Ready for Riders," Ed Yozwick, Sam Underwood and Chance Brinkman-Sull, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalist: "Unsung Heroes: Pittsburgh Men, Decades-Long Study Impact HIV/AIDS Research," Chris Benson, Tribune-Review

Excellence in Visual Craft Achievement - Feature Photo Winner:"Blood Moon on the Rise," Chaz Palla, Tribune-Review

Finalists:"Clocking In," Christopher Millette, Erie Times-News"Senior Citizen Prom," Alexandra Wimley, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette" Veronica Siaba Is Leaving College Because the Program She Traveled Hundreds of Miles for Is Gone," Alexandra Wimley, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines - News Feature Winner:"Heartache & Hope," Vincent Corso, Town & Gown

Finalists:"High Times for Cannabis," Jeffery Fraser, Pittsburgh Quarterly"Population Series," Jeffery Fraser, Pittsburgh Quarterly"More Than Distant Relatives," Deborah Todd, Heinz Endowments (h magazine)

Excellence in Audio Journalism - News Feature Winner:"As Political Tides Shift, Chances at Commutation Rise for Pennsylvania Lifers," An-Li Herring, WESA

Finalists:"Pa. Prosecutors Eye Potential 'Environmental Crimes' of Oil and Gas Companies," Reid Frazier, The Allegheny Front " 'Razorblades and Feathers in My Throat': The Impacts of Air Pollution From U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works," Reid Frazier, The Allegheny Front"The Shot Heard 'Round the State: City Gun Rules Could Have Impact Even If Not Enforced," Ariel Worthy, WESA

Excellence in Written Journalism, Nondaily - News Feature Winner: "Dairy Farming on the Decline in Beaver County: 'You Have to Have It in Your Blood,'" April Johnston, BeaverCountian.com

Finalists:"A Crossroads of Languages: How Pittsburgh Schools Respond to a Growing Immigrant Population," Mary Niederberger, PublicSource"Charleston Survivor Comforts Congregants," Adam Reinherz, Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle

Excellence in Video/Broadcast Journalism - News Feature Winner:"Light in My City," Anne Casper, Ash Warren, WQED-TV

Finalists:"Trip of Healing," Lynne Hayes-Freeland, Rob Hopson and Martin Rodgers, KDKA-TV"Former Police Officer Forges New Life With His Incredible Dog After Tragedy," Meghan Schiller and Dave Colabine, KDKA-TV"25 Years Later: Local Family Celebrates the Lives of Flight 427 Victims," Lindsey Watson, WYTV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily - News Feature Winner:"Killing The Strip: What Will The Development Boom Mean for the Merchants That Keep The Strip District Funky?" Mark Belko and Jessie Wardarski, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:"Unsung heroes: Pittsburgh Men, Decades-Long Study Impact HIV/AIDS Research," Deb Erdley and Jamie Martines, Tribune Review"The Horror and the Healing: A Year After Oct. 27, 2018, Pittsburghers Still Grieve - and Remain Resolute," Megan Guza, Tribune-Review "90-Year-Old Homicide Victim Was Once Linked to Contract Killing," Jonathan D. Silver, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Excellence in Visual Craft Achievement - Photo Essay Winner:"High School Football Personifies Western Pennsylvania," Steph Chambers, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:"Best Stadium in Baseball," Scott Goldsmith, Pittsburgh Quarterly "Justice for Antwon," Jake Myliczyk, Pittsburgh Current"The Flavors of Pittsburgh," Teake Zuidema, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines - Traditional Feature Winner:"The Lost Pulitzer," Marino Parascenzo, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Finalists:"Trying to Save a Horse," Daryln Brewer Hoffstot, Pittsburgh Quarterly"The Migrations of Hunting," Douglas Heuck, Pittsburgh Quarterly" Chin Music," Evan Pattak, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Excellence in Audio Journalism - Traditional Feature Winner:"Being 'Stronger Than Hate' Means Addressing the Trauma That Can Lead to Violence," Liz Reid, WESA

Finalist: "How Fixing Pittsburgh's Crumbling Sidewalks Fits Into the City's Transportation Future," Margaret J. Krauss, WESA

Excellence in Visual Craft Achievement - Feature Videography Winner:"Diagnosed With AFM in October, Bryson Ackermann, 6, Is on the Road to Recovery," Steph Chambers, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:"Cobbler Chuck Carlson of Fox Chapel Shoe Service," Steph Chambers, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette"Families of Three Slain Officers Remember 'Good Men' Lost in Stanton Heights," Steph Chambers, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette"Collecting, Making History on the Ohio River," Andrew Rush, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Excellence in Written Journalism, Nondaily - Traditional Feature Winner: "Reporting Through Trauma: Investigating the Opioid Crisis While My Father Was Homeless," Brittany Hailer, PublicSource

Finalist: "Cleaning up, After the Unimaginable," Adam Reinherz, Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle

Excellence in Video/Broadcast Journalism - Traditional Feature Winner:"Paddling 300 Miles to Protect the Waters of Ohi:yo', the 'Good River,' " Ryan Loew, PublicSource

Finalists: "Tyrion's Tale," Nathalie Berry, Amy Grove and Zak Boyle, WQED-TV"Body of Work," Gina Catanzarite, Amy Grove and Zak Boyle, WQED-TV"Heart & Hope: Alexa's Story," Kym Gable and Ian Smith, KDKA-TV"Cam Meets Cam," Kristine Sorensen, Bryan Orr and Martin Rodgers, KDKA-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily - Traditional Feature Winner:"'I Am the Blues' - August Wilson Was the Blues, and Ma Rainey Was His Muse," Sharon Eberson, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:"The Horror and the Healing," Megan Guza, Tribune-Review"Port in a Storm," Hannah Lynn, Pittsburgh City Paper"Release of Final Lopez Record, 'Heart Punch,' Is a Tribute to Jesse Flati's Life, Work and Spirit," Margaret Welsh, Pittsburgh Current

Excellence in Visual Craft Achievement - Personality Profile Photo Winner: "Managing His Emotions," John Beale, Penn State University -The Lion's Roar

Finalists:"Preserving His Dream," John Beale, Pittsburgh Quarterly"Irrepressible Spirit," Renee Rosensteel, Pittsburgh Quarterly" Summer Lee," Jared Wickerham, Pittsburgh City Paper

Excellence in Corporate, Marketing and Promotional Communications - Written, Feature Winner:"That Week in May: An Open Letter to My Students," Rosemary Martinelli, Absence: The Literary Journal of Penn State Greater Allegheny

Excellence in Corporate, Marketing and Promotional Communications - Photography Winner:"Center for Neuroscience Undergraduate Research Program," Aimee Obidzinski, University of Pittsburgh

Finalists:"Love and Marriage: ICU," Mike Drazdzinski, University of Pittsburgh"Falcon Chick Banding," Aimee Obidzinski, University of Pittsburgh

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines - Profile Winner:"The Man Behind the Baton," Mary Solberg, FaithErie

Finalist: "Family Values," Vincent Corso, Town & Gown

Excellence in Audio Journalism - Profile Winner: " Damon Young's Memoir Tackles 'Living While Black' in Pittsburgh," Bill O'Driscoll, WESA

Finalists:" #YaJagoffPodcast/ Longevity at Lidia's (A Pittsburgh-aversary)," John Chamberlin and Rachael Rennebeck, YaJagoff Podcast "YaJagoffPodcast / Special Edition: Frzy Goes to Gus and YiaYas," John Chamberlin and Rachael Rennebeck, YaJagoff Podcast"The Confluence: Retired Officer Therese Rocco Says Those in Need Can Still Knock on Her Door," Kevin Gavin, Megan Harris and Kiley Koscinski, WESA

Excellence in Written Journalism, Nondaily - Profile Winner:"It's 420! Here's A Stoner Holiday Story About an Iconic Picture From Beaver County's Past," Lori Boone, BeaverCountian.com

Finalist:"The Last of a 10-Man Aircrew - A Beaver County Veterans Day Story," Sandra Donovan, BeaverCountian.com

Excellence in Video/Broadcast Journalism - Profile Winner: "My Interview With Fred," Rick Sebak, Anne Casper and Kevin Conrad, WQED-TV

Finalist:" Lyle Odelein: Miracle off the Ice," Susan Koeppen, Chris Kunicki and Ian Smith, KDKA-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily - Profile Winner:"Dreams of a Dreamer," Gretchen McKay, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:" 'It Was Fun, But It Was Sad and Sometimes Nerve-Wracking,' Sheriff Says of 50 Years in Police Work," Michael A. Fuoco, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette"Red Sauce Redemption: Chef Overcomes Opiate Addiction to Live a Dream," Dan Gigler, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette"Outsourced Sacrifice," Bill Zlatos, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Excellence in Corporate, Marketing and Promotional Communications - Written, Profile

Winner: "Bioengineer Receives Special Honor for Life-Changing Inventions," Amerigo Allegretto, University of Pittsburgh

Finalist:"Trust and Training Are Priorities of Pitt Police Chief James Loftus," Sharon Blake, University of Pittsburgh

Excellence in Visual Craft Achievement - Video Essay Winner:"Celebrating Cornbread," Dave Forstate, WQED-TV

Excellence in Audio Journalism - Documentary Winner:"What's at Stake When There's a Language Barrier Between Families and Schools?" Sarah Schneider and Virginia Alvino Young, WESA

Finalists:"The Confluence: Experts Consider the Future of Cannabis in Pennsylvania," Kevin Gavin, Megan Harris and Kiley Koscinski, WESA"Who's Listening?" Julie Grant, The Allegheny Front

Excellence in Video/Broadcast Journalism - Documentary Winner:"The Great Ride: Landmarks Along the Trail," WQED Production Team, WQED-TV

Finalists: "Silent Epidemic: The Liver Disease NASH," Susan Brozek Scott, Don Gawryla and Ron Bruno, The Video House" Pitt Men's Study," Staff, Tribune-Review"Tree of Life: One Year Later," Staff, Tribune-Review"CHRONICLE: Project CommUNITY," Staff, WTAE-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines - Public Affairs//Politics/Government Winner: "The Face of Force/Policing Relations," Rob Taylor Jr., Heinz Endowments (h magazine)

Finalists:"Rattling Cages," Tony Norman, Heinz Endowments (h magazine)"To Bail or Not to Bail," Jennifer Rignani, Pittsburgh Quarterly"Women in Power," Cristina Rouvalis, Pittsburgh Magazine

Excellence in Audio Journalism - Public Affairs/Politics/Government Winner:"Pittsburgh Wants to Hire More Black Officers, Some Say It Has to Change From Within," Ariel Worthy, WESA

Finalist:"Trump Delivers on Promise to Help Presque Isle's Beaches, but Other Environmental Threats Remain," Lucy Perkins, WESA

Excellence in Written Journalism, Nondaily - Public Affairs/Politics/Government Winner: "State Investigators Inquiring Into Company Owned By County Controller and Staff," John Paul Vranesevich, BeaverCountian.com

Finalists:"Who Will Save Us?" Lori Boone, BeaverCountian.com"County Controller's Office Was Contacted By State Police After Amadio & Camp Fired Financial Admin Last Year," John Paul Vranesevich, BeaverCountian.com

Excellence in Video/Broadcast Journalism - Public Affairs/Politics/Government Winner:"Tree of Life: One Year Later," Staff, Tribune-Review

Finalists: "Our Compelling Interests: Out of Many Faiths," Jill Neely, Rebecca Jean Born and Lisa Washington, WQED-TV"Children of Incarcerated Parents: A Community Forum," David Solomon, Rebecca Jean Born and Lisa Washington, WQED-TV" Pitt Men's Study," Staff, Tribune-Review

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily - Public Affairs/Politics/Government Winner:"Tearing Down History," Sean D. Hamill, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:"Unsung Heroes: Pittsburgh Men, Decades-Long Study Impact HIV/AIDS Research," Deb Erdley, Tribune-Review"The Evolving State of Medical Marijuana," John Finnerty, David Hurst and CNHI Pennsylvania Staff, Tribune-Democrat"A Grave Burden," Tim Grant, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines - Education Winner: "Suspension Bridging," Bill O'Toole, Heinz Endowments (h magazine)

Finalists:"Another Way: Parkway," Annette Bassett, Mt. Lebanon"Making the Grade," Eleanor Chute, Heinz Endowments (h magazine)

Excellence in Written Journalism, Nondaily - Education Winner: "A Crossroads of Languages: How Pittsburgh Schools Respond to a Growing Immigrant Population," Mary Niederberger, PublicSource

Excellence in Video/Broadcast Journalism - Education Winner: "From Classroom to Fortress," Amy Wadas and Ian Smith, KDKA-TV

Finalists:"Time Out: Talking With Students About Opioids," Beth Dolinar, Frank Caloiero and Aidan McGarvey, WQED-TV"Future Jobs: Growing Our Region's Workforce," Iris Samson, Frank Caloiero and Dave Forstate, WQED-TV"Why Can't Our Kids Read?" Andy Sheehan, Fred Williams and Martin Rodgers, KDKA-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily - Education Winner:"In Leechburg, an Elementary School Stands Against a Tide of Poverty," Matt McKinney, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:"In Pa., Drunken Driving and Other Crimes Don't Mean You Can't Teach," Matt McKinney, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette"As a Storied Program Ends, Students With Physical Disabilities at Edinboro U. Face a Painful Choice; What Happens to Them Now?" Bill Schackner, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette"Small Private Colleges Struggling to Succeed," Bill Schackner, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Excellence in Corporate, Marketing and Promotional Communications - Written, Education Winner: "Pitt Dean Builds Community, Works to Change Narrative of Equity in Education," Margo Shear Fischgrund, University of Pittsburgh

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines - Business/Technology/Consumer Winner:"On Jamison Farm," Hal B. Klein, Pittsburgh Magazine

Finalists:"Survival of the Fittest," Jeffery Fraser, Pittsburgh Quarterly"To Bail or Not to Bail," Jennifer Rignani, Pittsburgh Quarterly"From Pittsburgh to the Moon," Ryan Rydzewski, Pittsburgh Magazine

Excellence in Audio Journalism - Business/Technology/Consumer Winner:"How Much Plastic Waste Is Ending up in Rivers? This Penn State Researcher Wants to Know," Julie Grant, The Allegheny Front

Finalist: "Field Study Podcast: Artificial Intelligence in the NFL," Courtney Linder and Matt Moret, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Excellence in Written Journalism, Nondaily - Business/Technology/Consumer Winner: "Dairy Farming on the Decline in Beaver County: 'You Have to Have It in Your Blood,' " April Johnston, BeaverCountian.com

Excellence in Video/Broadcast Journalism - Business/Technology/Consumer Winner:"Smart Tech: Spies Among Us?" David Highfield and Ian Smith, KDKA-TV

Finalists:"Future Jobs: The Digital Series," Richard Capaldi and Ryne DeCaprio, WQED-TV"Just a Minute: Tech and Trending in Pittsburgh," WQED Digital Production Team, WQED-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily - Business/Technology/Consumer Winner:"Disgruntled Customers Say They Were Taken for a Ride by Limo Booking Business," Patricia Sabatini, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists: "Can an Indian Conglomerate Bring Back American Steel?" Daniel Moore, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette"How Much Does Health Care Cost? It Depends, and That's the Problem," Steve Twedt, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Excellence in Corporate, Marketing and Promotional Communications - Written, Business/Technology/Consumer Winner:"Experts Weigh in on Instagram Hiding Likes," Micaela Fox, University of Pittsburgh

Excellence in Corporate, Marketing and Promotional Communications - Video, Business/Technology/Consumer Winner:"Pull Up a Chair National Marketing Campaign," Tom Loftus and VisitPITTSBURGH Marketing Department, VisitPITTSBURGH

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines - Medical/Health Winner:" Oct. 27, 2018: Pittsburgh's Darkest Day and the Mass Casualty Response," Gavin Jenkins, Pitt Med

Finalists:"Phage Hunters," Jason Bittel, Pitt Magazine"Lyme: Pittsburgh's Growing Epidemic," Kelly Casey, Pittsburgh Quarterly" Love Thy Neighbor," Cristina Rouvalis, Pittsburgh Magazine

Excellence in Audio Journalism - Medical/Health Winner: "Popular Backyard Fires Aren't Fun for Everyone. Wood Smoke Is Bad for Your Health," Kara Holsopple, The Allegheny Front

Finalist:"Fentanyl Test Strips Could Save Lives, But They're Illegal in Pennsylvania," Sarah Boden, WESA

Excellence in Written Journalism, Nondaily - Medical/Health Winner:"LGBTQ Community Gains Unprecedented Support in Beaver County," April Johnston, BeaverCountian.com

Excellence in Video/Broadcast Journalism - Medical/Health Winner:"The Long Shadow of Childhood Trauma," Beth Dolinar, Amy Grove and Dave Forstate, WQED-TV

Finalists:"Silent Epidemic: the Liver Disease NASH," Susan Brozek Scott, Don Gawryla and Ron Bruno, The Video House"The High Price of Insulin," Peggy Finnegan, Ward Hobbs and Kellie Burkett, WPXI-TV"VA Hospital Deaths," Lisa Sylvester and Chris Johnston, WPXI-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily - Medical/Health Winner:"Blood Money: Selling Plasma Spackles Holes in Fraying Personal Budgets," Kris B. Mamula, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists: "Boy's Lead Poisoning Pushes Grandmother to Assert Tenant Rights," Jill Daly, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette"Lower Burrell Woman's Story Personifies Failures in Medicaid Waiver Program," Deb Erdley, Tribune-Review

Excellence in Corporate, Marketing and Promotional Communications - Written, Medical/Health Winner: "Surviving Survival," Gavin Jenkins, Pitt Med

Finalists:"Librarian Helps Families of Mentally Ill Access Support, Resources With New Guide," Sharon Blake, University of Pittsburgh"Coming to Light: Ophthalmology Reenvisioned," Elaine Vitone, Pitt Med

Excellence in Corporate, Marketing and Promotional Communications - Audio, Medical/Health Winner:"Polio Pioneers," Elaine Vitone, Janine Faust, Margaret Palko and Erica Lloyd, Pitt Med

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines - Science/Environment Winner:"From Pittsburgh to the Moon," Ryan Rydzewski, Pittsburgh Magazine

Finalists:"Lyme: Pittsburgh's Growing Epidemic," Kelly Casey, Pittsburgh Quarterly" Pittsburgh's Tomorrow," Ryan Rydzewski, Pittsburgh Magazine

Excellence in Audio Journalism - Science/Environment Winner:"Wild Pennsylvania" Series, Staff of The Allegheny Front, The Allegheny Front

Finalists:"Field Study Podcast: Humidors and the Environmental Impact on Baseball," Matt Moret, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette"Natural Gas Drilling Can Fracture Political Alliances on Both Sides of the Aisle," Chris Potter, WESA

Excellence in Written Journalism, Nondaily - Science/Environment Winner:"Prescription for Prevention: Cutting Pollution and Cancer Risk in Pittsburgh," Kristina Marusic, Environmental Health News

Finalist: " Mission to the Moon," Julia Mericle, Pittsburgh Business Times

Excellence in Video/Broadcast Journalism - Science/Environment Winner:" Aliquippa's Toxic Tap?" Meghan Schiller, Fred Williams and Martin Rodgers, KDKA-TV

Finalists:"Erie Bird Observatory Conducts Bird Banding at Presque Isle," Jack Hanrahan, Erie Times-News"STREAM Girls," Gina Catanzarite, Amy Grove and Glenn Syska, WQED-TV"Straw Forward," Annette Banks and Ash Warren, WQED-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily - Science/Environment Winner:"Years After Record Marcellus Shale Fine Was Dropped, Gas Leak Continues in Lycoming County," Laura Legere, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:"Will Two Fires in Six Months and a Lawsuit, Finally Force Clairton Coke Works to Clean Up Its Act?" Rebecca Addison, Pittsburgh Current"Air Quality Issues at the Clairton Coke Works," Don Hopey, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette "Clairton Air Quality Remains an Ongoing Concern," Jamie Martines, Tribune-Review

Excellence in Corporate, Marketing and Promotional Communications - Written, Science/Environment Winner: "Bee Friendly Pitt Sets Campus Abuzz," Kimberly K. Barlow, University of Pittsburgh

Excellence in Corporate, Marketing and Promotional Communications - Video, Science/Environment Winner:"How Pitt Researchers Saved a Dying Teen With Unprecedented Phage Therapy," Christin Bongiorni and Dan Camarda, University of Pittsburgh

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines - History/Culture Winner:"Golden Anniversaries," Mark Houser, Pittsburgh Magazine

Finalists:"From Pittsburgh to Vietnam," Samuel Black, Liz Simpson and Brian Butko, Western Pennsylvania History Magazine"50 Greatest Pittsburghers of All Time," Pittsburgh Magazine Staff, Pittsburgh Magazine"God, Family & Beer," Mary Solberg, FaithErie

Excellence in Audio Journalism - History/Culture Winner:"The Slaw: Civil War Pittsburgh," Stephanie Brea, Lindsay Patross and Aadam Soorma, Very Local Pittsburgh

Finalist:"Bruno Island Once Hosted Explorers, Automobile Races and Now, Lots of Wildlife," Katie Blackley, WESA

Excellence in Written Journalism, Nondaily - History/Culture Winner:"Neglected Jewish Cemetery in White Oak Restored by Non-Jewish Volunteers," Toby Tabachnick, Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle

Finalists:" Pittsburgh's First Torah by Female Scribe Commissioned by Temple Sinai," Dave Rullo, Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle"Rediscovering the Jews of Amiens," Dave Rullo, Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle "Temple Beth Am Shutters Its Doors, Buries Prayer Books," Dave Rullo, Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle

Excellence in Video/Broadcast Journalism - History/Culture Winner:"Homecoming: Sgt. Hamilton's Long Journey," David Solomon, Paul Ruggieri and Paula Zetter, WQED-TV

Finalists:"Here Lies …," Nathalie Berry, Amy Grove and Zak Boyle, WQED-TV"Hotel Terrace Hall," Brenda Waters and L. David Colabine, KDKA-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily - History/Culture Winner: "From Bondage to Freedom," Dave Sutor, John Finnerty and CNHI Pennsylvania Staff, Tribune-Democrat

Finalists:"40 years Ago, Three Mile Island Had the Nation on Edge," Paul Guggenheimer, Tribune-Review"Killings of UMWA Leader Jock Yablonski, His Family Shocked Western Pa. 50 Years Ago," Paul Guggenheimer, Tribune-Review"D-Day: The Beginning of the End | 75th Anniversary," Torsten Ove and Nate Guidry, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Excellence in Corporate, Marketing and Promotional Communications - Written, History/Culture Winner: "Living History," Margo Shear Fischgrund, University of Pittsburgh

Excellence in Corporate, Marketing and Promotional Communications - Video, History/Culture Winner:"Lest We Forget, Long Version," Margo Shear Fischgrund, Christin Bongiorni and Dan Camarda, University of Pittsburgh

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines - Arts/Entertainment Winner:"Andy Warhol Returns to Pittsburgh," Gordon Nelson, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Excellence in Audio Journalism - Arts/Entertainment Winner:"Self-Taught Pittsburgh Artist Gets First Solo Exhibit at Age 89," Bill O'Driscoll, WESA

Excellence in Written Journalism, Nondaily - Arts/Entertainment Winner:"First Person: Pittsburgh's Museums Have a Diversity Problem," Sean Beauford, PublicSource

Finalist:"Q&A With Pittsburgh Artist Cue Perry," Stephanie Brea, Very Local Pittsburgh

Excellence in Video/Broadcast Journalism - Arts/Entertainment Winner:"Visible," Anne Casper and Andrew Holman, WQED-TV

Finalist: "Building the Festival of Trees," Annette Banks, Ash Warren and Amy Grove, WQED-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily - Arts/Entertainment Winner:"There Are Black People in the Future," There Are Black People in the Future Team, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:" Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace and Music That Defined an Era Turns 50," Jason Cato, Tribune-Review"Rock on: WDVE's Sean McDowell Has Been Spinning the Classics for 4 Decades," JoAnne Harrop, Tribune-Review"Extra, Extra, Read All About It," Bill Zlatos, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Excellence in Corporate, Marketing and Promotional Communications - Written, Arts/Entertainment Winner: " 'Lest We Forget' Brings Holocaust History to Life in Heart of Pitt's Campus," Margo Shear Fischgrund, University of Pittsburgh

Excellence in Corporate, Marketing and Promotional Communications - Video, Arts/Entertainment Winner: " 'Lest We Forget' Brings Holocaust History to Life," Margo Shear Fischgrund, Christin Bongiorni and Dan Camarda, University of Pittsburgh

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines - Lifestyle Winner:"Trying to Save a Horse," Daryln Brewer Hoffstot, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Finalists:"The Migrations of Hunting," Douglas Heuck, Pittsburgh Quarterly"Turkey Devonshire: Our Once Famous Sandwich Now Is Largely Forgotten. Is It Time for a Revival?" Hal B. Klein, Pittsburgh Magazine"Memoirs of a Quehanna Chief," Ben Moyer, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Excellence in Audio Journalism - Lifestyle Winner:"The Broadcast Podcast: Amplifying Women's Voices in Pittsburgh," Kim Lyons, Natalie Bencivenga and Mike Sorg, The Broadcast Podcast

Finalists:"Does Pittsburgh Have Its Own Style of Pizza? An Exploration of the City's Pies," Sarah Kovash, WESA"The Slaw 06: Lauren Hughes, Assistant Head Brewer @ Penn Brewery," Lindsay Patross, Stephanie Brea and Aadam Soorma, Very Local Pittsburgh

Excellence in Written Journalism, Nondaily - Lifestyle Winner: "LGBTQ Community Gains Unprecedented Support in Beaver County," April Johnston, BeaverCountian.com

Excellence in Video/Broadcast Journalism - Lifestyle Winner:"Drop By Drop," Annette Banks, Anne Casper and Aidan McGarvey, WQED-TV

Finalists:"My Seven Weeks in Magee," Rick Sebak, Frank Caloiero and Aidan McGarvey, WQED-TV "Pittsburgh Eats," WQED Digital Production Team, WQED-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily - Lifestyle Winner:"Wedding Soup Is Marriage Made in Heaven," Gretchen McKay, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalist: "I Took Pittsburgh Tap Water to the Academy Awards of Water. Here's How It Fared," Rossilynne Culgan, The Incline

Excellence in Corporate, Marketing and Promotional Communications - Written, Lifestyle Winner:"Pitt Researchers Tackle the 'Baby Penalty,' " Sharon Blake, University of Pittsburgh

Excellence in Visual Craft Achievement - Sports Photo Winner:"JuJu," Jared Wickerham, Pittsburgh City Paper

Finalists:"Barron's Entrance," Jared Wickerham, Pittsburgh City Paper"Pirates Scuffle With Reds," Matt Freed, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines - Sports Winner:" Jonny Gammage; Always There," Lee Wolverton, Pittsburgh Magazine

Finalists:"The Urban Deerhunter," Mark Kramer, Pittsburgh Quarterly "The Lost Pulitzer," Marino Parascenzo, Pittsburgh Quarterly"The Last World Series," Lee Wolverton, Pittsburgh Magazine

Excellence in Audio Journalism - Sports Winner:"Field Study Podcast: It's Not Just a Bad Dream," Matt Moret and Stephen J. Nesbitt, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalist:"32-Year-Old Mom Launches Comeback to Elite Gymnastics," Amy Sisk, WESA

Excellence in Video/Broadcast Journalism - Sports Winner: "USS Cunningham: The Biggest Fight of My Life," Brian Cook and Zak Boyle, WQED-TV

Finalists:"All the Marbles," Beth Dolinar and Zak Boyle, WQED-TV" Ben Roethlisberger: The Interview," Bob Pompeani, Ian Smith and Dan Vojtko, KDKA-TV"eSports Explosion," John Shumway and Ian Smith, KDKA-TV"Black and Gold Primetime," Staff, WTAE-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily - Sports Winner:"How Randy Bates Beat Cancer and Kept It 'Within the Family,' " John McGonigal, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists: "Comeback Kid: MP's Giallonardo Inspires With Return to Baseball," Bill Beckner, Tribune-Review" Blass Takes Final Bow as Pirates Broadcaster," Paul Guggenheimer, Tribune-Review "His Own Tune," Tom Reisenweber, Erie Times-News

Excellence in Corporate, Marketing and Promotional Communications - Video, Sports Winner: "PIAA Championships on PCN," Felicia Duger and Jonathan Whaley, PCN

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines - Editorials Winner:"From the Editor," Douglas Heuck, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Excellence in Written Journalism, Nondaily - Editorials Winner:Pittsburgh Business Times Editorials, Jennifer Beahm, Pittsburgh Business Times

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily - Editorials Winner:Karen Kane Editorials, Karen Kane, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists: Lori Falce, Editorials, Lori Falce, Tribune-Review"Pass Public Worker Safety Bill," "Open Doors of Courtroom to Victims" and "Students Must Learn Evil's History"; Lisa Thompson; Erie Times-News

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines - Columns/Blogs Winner:"A Farm Life," Daryln Brewer Hoffstot, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Finalists:"Columns and Blogs," Merle Jantz, Mt. Lebanon"Faces of Lebo," Nichola Moretti, Mt. Lebanon"The Hamlet Machine," Stuart Sheppard, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Excellence in Written Journalism, Nondaily - Columns/Blogs Winner:"ABV, Very Local's Weekly Beer Column," Aadam Soorma, Very Local Pittsburgh

Finalists:Columns/Opinion, David Ficarri, Gazette 2.0"Water Under the Bridge," John Oyler, Bridgeville Area News

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily - Columns/Blogs Winner:"Voices," Tereneh Idia, Pittsburgh City Paper

Finalists: Tony Norman: "Sweat Equity" Column, Tony Norman, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Columns by Brian O'Neill, Brian O'Neill, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette"Restore Pennsylvania Proposal Could Heal a Host of Ills," "Pennsylvania Is Failing Victims of Abuse in Biblical Fashion" and "A Community College Would at Last Lift Up All of Erie's Residents"; Lisa Thompson; Erie Times-News

Excellence in Corporate, Marketing and Promotional Communications - Written, Columns/Blogs Winner:"KSWA Digest Covers the Entertaining World of Professional Wrestling in Pittsburgh," Thomas Leturgey, Howard Kernats and Tim Steiner, KSWA Digest

Excellence in Visual Craft Achievement - Digital Presentation Winner: "Blood Money: Selling Plasma Spackles Holes in Fraying Personal Budgets," Daniel Marsula and Laura Malt Schneiderman, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:"Growing up Through the Cracks: Rankin," Ben Howard, Sam Underwood and Zachary Tanner, Pittsburgh Post-Gazett e"Tearing Down Pittsburgh," Laura Malt Schneiderman, Daniel Marsula and Andrew Rush, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette"Coverings: Sexual Abuse Among Mennonites and Amish," Zachary Tanner and Stephanie Strasburg, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Excellence in Visual Craft Achievement - Multi-Platform Project Winner:"Serving Time, Too," Beth Dolinar, David Solomon and Paul Ruggieri, WQED-TV

Finalist:"Tree of Life Anniversary," Staff, Tribune-Review

Excellence in Corporate, Marketing and Promotional Communications - Digital Winner:"Pull Up a Chair National Marketing Campaign," Tom Loftus and VisitPITTSBURGH Marketing Department, Vis itPITTSBURGH

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines - Enterprise/Investigative Winner:"The Case for Reform," h magazine Criminal Justice Reform Enterprise Team, Heinz Endowments (h magazine)

Finalist:"Ranking Suburbia," Mark Houser, Pittsburgh Magazine

Excellence in Audio Journalism - Enterprise/Investigative Winner:"Following Pennsylvania Shale Gas to Scotland" Series by The Allegheny Front and StateImpact Pennsylvania, Reid Frazier, The Allegheny Front

Finalists:"Some Ohio Residents Who Complained About Oil and Gas Feel 'Abandoned' by the State," Julie Grant, The Allegheny Front"How Did Fracking Contaminants End Up in the Mon River? A Loophole in the Law Might Be to Blame," Reid Frazier, The Allegheny Front

Excellence in Written Journalism, Nondaily - Enterprise/Investigative Winner:"Who Will Save Us?" Lori Boone, BeaverCountian.com

Finalist:"Putting the Pieces Together," Ethan Lott, Julia Mericle and Staff, Pittsburgh Business Times

Excellence in Video/Broadcast Journalism - Enterprise/Investigative Winner: "Recalled Cars for Sale," Paul Van Osdol, Kendall Cross and Michael Lazorko, WTAE-TV

Finalists:"Serving Time, Too," Beth Dolinar, Paul Ruggieri and Dave Forstate, WQED-TV"Polk Center Closing," Paul Van Osdol, Kendall Cross and Michael Lazorko, WTAE-TV"Tree of Life: One Year Later," Staff, Tribune-Review

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily - Enterprise/Investigative Winner:"Growing up Through the Cracks," Growing up Through the Cracks Team, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists: "Coverings," Peter Smith, Shelly Bradbury and Stephanie Strasburg, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette"The Human Toll," David Templeton and Don Hopey, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

STUDENT COMPETITION

News - Written Winner:"Downtown Protests Against Rosfeld Verdict Focus on Change, Solidarity," Neena Hagen, The Pitt News

Finalists:"Former Coach Files Lawsuit," Dara Collins, The Globe"Pitt Removes Administrators, Retirees From Faculty Union Eligibility," Neena Hagen, The Pitt News"An 'Unwanting' Feeling: Investigation Ongoing Into Two Slurs Against Black First-Year Student," Jon Moss, The Pitt News"Track and Field Coach Fired," Allison Schubert, The Globe

News - Photography Winner: "Photo Series: Hundreds March Through Pittsburgh, Participate in Global Climate Strike," Laine Foxworthy, Point Park News Service

Finalists:"Officer Calvin Hall Ceremony," Nick Koehler, The Globe"Rosfeld Trial Demonstrations," Jared Murphy, The Globe"Tree of Life Memorial," Jared Murphy, The Globe

Feature - Written Winner:"Pitt Included Retirees, Administrators, in Faculty Union Bargaining Unit" Series, Neena Hagen, The Pitt News

Finalists:"Punxsy 364", Maddie Aiken, The Lion's Roar -Penn State Bellisario College of Communications"Pitt Faculty See Future in Union," Neena Hagen, The Pitt News"The Person Behind the Artist," Jordyn Hronec, Point Park News Service

Feature - Photography Winner: "Far Afield," Noah Riffe, Allison Rambler and Korrin Harris, The Lion's Roar -Penn State Bellisario College of Communications

Finalist: "Windber Hospice: A Documentary of Love and Compassion," Gracey Evans, Point Park News Service

Feature - Videography Winner:"Windber Hospice: A Documentary of Love and Compassion," Gracey Evans, Point Park News Service

Finalist:"Laurel," Claire Going, Commedia / Penn State Bellisario College of Communications

Sports - Written Winner:"The Pitcher's Life," Tyler King, The Lion's Roar - Penn State Bellisario College of Communications

Finalists:"Pioneering Esports," Jordyn Hronec, The Globe"Men's Soccer Breaks School Record," Rachael Kriger, The Globe

Sports - Photography Winner: "Quarterback Leap," Noah Riffe, Commedia / Penn State Bellisario College of Communications

Finalists:"Little League World Champions," James Leavy, Commedia / Penn State Bellisario College of Communications "Upended," Caitlin Lee, The Lion's Roar - Penn State Bellisario College of Communications

Sports - Videography Winner:"The Comeback," Brandon Pelter, Sarah Perlowitz and Jack Hirsh, The Lion's Roar - Penn State Bellisario College of Communications

Finalist:"Miracle on the Court," Sebastian Kraft, The Lion's Roar - Penn State Bellisario College of Communications

Opinion - Written Winner:"Self-Care ... We Care!" Troy Ferguson and Katarina Shields, Penn State Greater Allegheny GA-Zette

Finalist:"My Holiday Apocalypse," Riley Perciavalle and Katarina Shields, Penn State Greater Allegheny GA-Zette

BEST IN SHOW

Ed Romano Memorial Award: Photography"High School Football Personifies Western Pennsylvania," Steph Chambers, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ed Romano Memorial Award: Videography"Celebrating Cornbread," Dave Forstate, WQED-TV

Ed King Memorial Award: Audio Journalism"What's at Stake When There's a Language Barrier Between Families and Schools?" Sarah Schneider and Virginia Alvino Young, WESA

Ed King Memorial Award: Video/Broadcast Journalism"The Great Ride: Landmarks Along the Trail," WQED Production Team, WQED-TV

Ray Sprigle Memorial Award: Magazines" Oct. 27, 2018: Pittsburgh's Darkest Day, and the Mass Casualty Response," Gavin Jenkins, Pitt Med

Ray Sprigle Memorial Award: Nondaily"Prescription for Prevention: Cutting Pollution and Cancer Risk in Pittsburgh," Kristina Marusic, Environmental Health News

Ray Sprigle Memorial Award: Daily"Growing up Through the Cracks," Growing up Through the Cracks Team, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Also during the awards presentation, The Press Club recognized retired philanthropist, newspaper editor and bestselling author Maxwell King and also KDKA Radio, PCNC-TV and WQED-TV talk show host Christopher T. Moore with the President's Award for career achievement in the field of journalism. The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh and its president, Michael A. Fuoco, were honored with the Service to Journalism Award, as was KDKA Radio, in honor of its centennial. The Club also gave special recognition to Pittsburgh Black Media Federation and its president, Brian Cook Sr., for working to raise awareness about and increase racial diversity in newsrooms and in news coverage throughout Western Pennsylvania and beyond.

Also honored were Ohio University student Sarah Donaldson, 20, of Cranberry, Butler County, winner of the $5,000 Bob Fryer Memorial Scholarship, and Point Park University student Jordyn Hronec, 20, of Ross, recipient of the $2,500 Press Club of Western Pennsylvania Scholarship.

Sponsors of the Golden Quill virtual presentation are The Heinz Endowments, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Trib Total Media and Point Park University School of Communication.

The awards ceremony can be viewed online at www.pctv21.org. Outlets and organizations will be contacted by The Press Club to arrange delivery of plaques and certificates.

