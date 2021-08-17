WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, August 18 at 11am ET, leaders from the U.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, August 18 at 11am ET, leaders from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce, and Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce will host a press call to discuss the urgent need for federal action in order to invest in and modernize America's infrastructure.

WHO: Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Kara Beer,President and CEO, Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce Jim Holcomb,Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Michigan Chamber of Commerce Andy Johnston,Vice President of Government and Corporate Affairs, Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce

WHAT: Press Call with U.S. Chamber, Michigan Chamber, Battle Creek Area Chamber, and Grand Rapids Chamber on Need for Federal Infrastructure Action

WHEN: Wednesday, August 18, 2021 11:00 am EST

