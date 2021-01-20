President Of Honduras Welcome The Plan Of President Joe Biden To Build Security And Prosperity In Partnership With The People Of Central America

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, through a letter sent on behalf of the nation and its people, congratulated his counterpart, Joseph "Joe" Biden after he assumed the presidency of the...

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, through a letter sent on behalf of the nation and its people, congratulated his counterpart, Joseph "Joe" Biden after he assumed the presidency of the United States.

"The forth coming of your presidency has brought hope to a world that has endured much pain, especially during the last year. Your pledge to global leadership, diplomacy and cooperation could not have come at a better time and even though we acknowledge there is plenty of work in the near future, I firmly distinguish you as an outstanding leader, who will definitely know how to manage every duty", wrote the President of Honduras.

The letter also states, "We acknowledge your commitment with the Alliance for Prosperity and welcome your renewed support for the region."

Hernández also told him "your plan to build security and prosperity in association with the people of Central America encourages us greatly".

The letter continues saying "We prepared to discuss any plan to stimulate economic growth, reduce inequality, promote educational opportunities, target criminal networks, and work to strengthen governance with institutions that are transparent and accountable, as is prioritized in your Plan.".

In relation to the crisis that Honduras is going through, as a result of the recent passage of two devastating hurricanes, ETA and Iota, less than 20 days apart and that left enormous damage, added to those of the COVID-19 pandemic as well, which represented a loss of almost 11% of GDP. Hernández told him that there is an urgent need to create opportunities in Honduras.

"We can address this and other challenges effectively working together as we did in the past; for example our fight against drug dealing, that counted with your support as former Vice- President; that began with a Constitutional Amendment that would enable extradition to our nationals, then with the creation of new institutions and foremost with strong political will; the hard work has had the outcome of a decline of 83% of drugs going north to a notable 4% as reported by the Department of State in March last year.", Hernandez reminded him.

Regarding the social programs implemented in the Hernández administration, the letter communicates "Our social program "Better Life" has reached almost 35 million services with more than million citizens benefited trough 109 programs, we are just starting to develop a new National Comprehensive Transparency Strategy with the technical accompaniment of the United Nations, and other important efforts that match your plan.

"As you state in your Plan, we have a strong and abiding friendship, we share long time history and values, we are bound together. You can count with our sustained commitment and political will to do as much as we can to progress all the priorities for the well-being of our peoples.", Hernandez finished.

