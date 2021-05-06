President Joe Biden To Participate In Pray.com's National Day Of Prayer, An Online Event Dedicated To Prayer For Our Nation

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to bring healing and unity across our nation -- especially during Mental Health Awareness Month -- Pray.

President Joe Biden and other national political leaders will join Pray.com's 2021 National Day of Prayer event.

Pray.com leadership is excited and humbled that President Joe Biden and other national political leaders will join Pray.com's National Day of Prayer event this year to pray for the nation. The event builds on long-standing traditions going back to the establishment of the National Day of Prayer by President Harry Truman in 1952. Every President since President Bill Clinton has signed a Presidential Proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Prayer, and President Biden is no exception, encouraging Americans everywhere to join together in prayer during this great time of need in our country.

"We are honored and blessed to have the President of the United States join Pray.com's National Day of Prayer event with a pre-recorded message to help strengthen and unify our nation as we work to defeat this global Pandemic. We are humbled to take part in this unifying moment in our nation's history, that will include the President and several national political leaders who are coming together to join millions of people from all backgrounds to ask God to bring hope, healing, and health to all our communities." said Pray.com Co-founder Steve Gatena.

As the No. 1 app for daily prayer and faith-based audio content, Pray.com helps individuals make prayer a priority, emphasizing the power of prayer to bring about change. This is especially important during this difficult time in our nation's history, when so many people are struggling with mental health, stress and anxiety. Multiple studies have shown that prayer has a positive effect on mental health, and Pray.com seeks to make that message clear during the National Day of Prayer.

In addition to President Biden, participants in this year's event include other national political leaders and pastors such as Greg Laurie, Ronnie Floyd, Sam Collier, Dr. Ed Young Sr., Skip Heitzig and Samuel Rodriguez. Celebrities such as Heather Headley and Cynthia Garrett will share what prayer means to them, while leading in prayer for specific needs. Christian artists including Hillsong's Brooke Ligertwood, Lecrae and Michael Neale will perform some of their newest worship music. In addition, high-profile speakers and authors such as Nona Jones and Pray.com founders Gatena, Michael Lynn, Ryan Beck and Matthew Potter will join the event to help make prayer a priority at a time when the nation is in need of unity and healing.

The programming is part of a full day of events focused on prayer that will be broadcast live on Thursday, May 6, with the main event airing at 4 p.m. PDT/ 7 p.m. EDT. It will be broadcast on Pray.com, SiriusXM channel 154, Direct TV, Audacy and multiple Facebook groups.

About Pray.com:Founded in 2016 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, Pray.com is the world's No. 1 app for daily prayer and Bible based audio content. Reaching more than 10 million people worldwide through its mobile app and website, it is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life. Pray.com provides encouragement and inspiration through daily devotionals, Pastor podcasts and Bedtime Bible Stories.

